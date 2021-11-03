Town hall slated for discussion of Alzheimer's

Data shows there are 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington state, and that number is expected to increase to 140,000 people by 2025.
Another 295,000 Washingtonians are serving as unpaid family caregivers for a loved one with dementia. Prior to the pandemic, Alzheimer’s was the third leading cause of death in the state and continues to cost Washington taxpayers more than a half-billion dollars annually in Medicaid costs.
Those living with the disease or caring for someone who does can learn more at the Alzheimer’s Association virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
The event requires advance registration, which can be submitted up to the day of the meeting, organizers said.
Topics covered will include federal funding for research, legislation being considered to help families affected by the disease and the progress being made on Washington state's plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer time.
“Our town halls inform federal and state legislators about the issues people are facing and how they can best support people impacted by dementia,” said Brad Forbes, director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter.
“The voices of our community are more important than ever. By attending the town hall, people can get their questions answered and help bring awareness to their elected officials.”
The town hall will take place online via Zoom. For more information and to register, go to alzwa.org/townhalls or contact Brad Forbes at brforbes@alz.org or 425-246-6432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.