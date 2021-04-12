This year’s “Take Back” weekend is going to more than make up for not having the event in the usual way since October of 2019.
That’s the prediction of Vicki Ruley, crime prevention coordinator for the Walla Walla Police Department.
Her unit, in partnership with Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and the College Place Police Department, is planning the largest “Take Back” event in the area’s history, Ruley said.
Although there was one small version of Take Back weekend in 2020, COVID-19 restrictions meant no needles or other medical sharps could be accepted, nor were there shredding services or electronics disposals that year.
The national event began as a prescription drug turn-in day in 2010, after federal authorities developed a permanent process for people to safely and easily dispose of their unneeded prescription drugs.
Last year Ruley said people in the Walla Walla area were avid fans of the twice-yearly operation, noting that in 2019 nearly 400 people brought in 520 pounds of drugs, filling 24 biohazard boxes.
This year’s event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24-25. It will be held at the police department, 54 E. Moore St. on April 24 and and in the Walmart parking lot April 25.
The Drug Take Back component will accept household needles and lancets, while Price Computers of Milton-Freewater will take discarded computer or electronics for safe disposal.
A document-shredding truck will be on site for secure disposal of paperwork, and Walla Walla County households can bring junk tires for disposal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ruley said, noting no rims, farm or large-truck tires can be accepted.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, volunteers will be on hand to take items needing disposal from pickup beds and car trunks.
The Take Back event is also a fundraiser for area crime prevention programs and in 2019 volunteers gathered about $1,800 in donations, Ruley said.
For more information contact Ruley at vruley@wallawallawa.gov or 509-520-3735.