Like much of the rest of the world, Walla Walla has a syphilis problem.
In recent years, the number of reported syphilis cases here has stayed relatively low, according to information compiled by the Washington State Department of Health.
That’s not the situation for 2021, officials said last week.
Although data for last year is still incomplete, preliminary numbers show a big jump in reported cases of syphilis in Walla Walla at this moment — “a record high” for at least the last 20 years, said Teresa McCallion, a public information officer with DOH.
The issue is worrisome for a number of reasons, said Everett Maroon, executive director of Blue Mountain Heart to Heart.
The nonprofit serves marginalized communities to improve individual and community health, with a focus on limiting the spread of communicable disease.
By far, the majority of sexually transmitted diseases in the Walla Walla area are a result of people not using personal protection while having sex, or from people sharing drug injection equipment, Maroon said, calling such behaviors careless and high risk.
Syphilis is most contagious in the primary and secondary stages of the infection. Blue Mountain Heart to Heart is running a campaign to provide incentives for folks to test for HIV.
The hope is to convince folks to agree to test for syphilis at the same time. That requires a blood draw, not everyone’s favorite thing to do, Maroon said, and his office is sweetening the deal with $10 gift cards.
Testing leads to diagnosis and contact tracing, helping reduce community spread, Maroon said.
“As an agency working with populations susceptible to some of these diseases, it is incumbent on us to promote services we know work well to protect health. Testing is one of those services. Over the years, public health officials have seen that when there is a syphilis spike, there tends to be — although certainly not always — an HIV spike soon afterward.”
Everyone who is at risk of contracting syphilis is encouraged to stop by Blue Mountain Heart to Heart at 1520 Kelly Place, Suite No. 120, to get tested and receive some simple information on how to protect themselves from this curable disease, he said.
The story of spiking syphilis rates is being told around the globe. The Japan National Institute of Infectious Diseases, for example, reported 7,873 syphilis cases in 2021, the highest number of cases in years, according to Outbreak News Today.
That country saw 5,534 syphilis cases in 2017, the highest number in four decades.
“This was followed by two consecutive years with more than 6,000 cases,” the publication reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in 2019 in the United States, that 129,813 cases of all stages of syphilis were reported, including 38,992 cases of primary and secondary syphilis.
“Since reaching a historic low in 2000 and 2001, the rate of (primary and secondary) syphilis has increased almost every year, increasing 11.2% during 2018-2019. Rates increased among both males and females, in all regions of the United States, and among all racial/Hispanic ethnicity groups,” federal health authorities said.
Since 2000, rates of primary and secondary syphilis have increased among men, most likely attributable to increases in cases among men who have sex with other men, although that increase might be slowing.
While rates of primary and secondary syphilis are lower among women, rates have increased substantially in recent years, by 30% during 2018-2019 and 178.6% during 2015-2019, suggesting the heterosexual syphilis epidemic continues to rapidly increase, according to the CDC.
Case rates of syphilis here jumped significantly in late fall, Maroon said.
Before syphilis trumped other sexually transmitted infections, there were a disproportionate number of area residents with cases of gonorrhea or chlamydia, “mostly in people under 29,” he said.
In Washington state, sexually transmitted infections were the most commonly reported communicable diseases before the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Department of Health said in a report published in January.
Excluding COVID-19, those infections made up 81% of notifiable diseases or conditions reported to the state in 2020.
Healthcare providers and laboratories in Washington are required to report confirmed cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes and a few more sexually transmitted infections to their local health departments.
In 2020, the most recent year for which there is complete data, there were 837 cases of syphilis reported in Washington, an increase by seven people from 2019.
Just two of those cases were attributed to Walla Walla County in 2020.
Syphilis is caused by bacteria and spread through sexual contact. Symptoms include painless lesions, rashes and flu-like symptoms.
The human body doesn’t tend to clear the infection on its own, Maroon said, and left untreated, syphilis can cause internal organ damage, dementia, hearing loss, trouble getting pregnant, long-term abdominal pain and blindness.
It can increase the likelihood of contracting or transmitting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, experts say.
About 20% of the state’s syphilis cases in 2020 were among people already diagnosed with HIV.
Data for that year shows men had higher rates of primary and secondary syphilis than women, with the highest rates by age and gender being among 25 to 34-year-old men.
The COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns have accounted for physical distancing, which could reduce the spread of all sexually transmitted infections, but also likely interfered with testing for those; 2020’s data should be interpreted with caution, Washington health officials said.
Public health’s objective is to watch for threats from infectious disease that may affect a community, Maroon pointed out.
He’s grateful for the expertise in partner tracing and prevention education from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, he said.
It’s hard to predict the end of the syphilis outbreak before knowing the size it. Testing for the infection helps them all understand that, Maroon said.
For more information, call 509-382-7003.
