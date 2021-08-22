If you’re tired of smoke that’s not from area wildfires, Providence St. Mary Medical Center has the program for you.
American Lung Association’s “Freedom from Smoking” course begins Sept. 7 at the Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1111 S. Second Ave., in the main building. The class, 5:30-7:30 p.m., runs eight Tuesdays. The $110 fee includes a workbook and materials. Participants must be 18 years of age.
Participants can enroll by contacting Shawn Mabley at 509-897-2820 or shawn.mabley@providence.org.