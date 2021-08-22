Providence Southgate Medical Park

If you’re tired of smoke that’s not from area wildfires, Providence St. Mary Medical Center has the program for you.

American Lung Association’s “Freedom from Smoking” course begins Sept. 7 at the Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1111 S. Second Ave., in the main building. The class, 5:30-7:30 p.m., runs eight Tuesdays. The $110 fee includes a workbook and materials. Participants must be 18 years of age.

Participants can enroll by contacting Shawn Mabley at 509-897-2820 or shawn.mabley@providence.org.