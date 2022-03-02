Ginormous health education is returning to Walla Walla.
“The Rollin’ Colon,” a walk-through model of a colon, will be in the main building at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1025 S. Second Ave., 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., from Sunday, March 6, to March 12.
Special hours will be set aside for school students, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 8 and 9.
The Colon Cancer Foundation’s traveling Rollin’ Colon, which came to Walla Walla several years ago, is a 20-foot-long, 12-foot-high, walk-through reproduction of the human colon. The exhibit has been created to inform the public about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer as well as the other diseases of the colon.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, excluding skin cancers. Predictions for the number of colorectal cancer cases diagnosed in the United States for 2022 are:
- 106,180 new cases of colon cancer.
- 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer.
“The rate of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year has dropped overall since the mid-1980s, mainly because more people are getting screened and changing their lifestyle-related risk factors,” the organization says.
“From 2013 to 2017, incidence rates dropped by about 1% each year. But this downward trend is mostly in older adults and masks rising incidence among younger adults since at least the mid-1990s. From 2012 through 2016, it increased every year by 2% in people younger than 50 and 1% in people 50 to 64.”
The Rollin’ Colon multimedia experience provides important health information, helping to encourage colorectal cancer prevention and screening across the country, Providence officials said in a news release.
As visitors walk through the three-dimensional interior, they will view everything on a large scale, including giant polyps, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and the different stages of colorectal cancer.
Staff from the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center and Providence gastroenterology department will be on hand to answer questions during the exhibit.
