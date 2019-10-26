Residents work on getting clean with medication

People recovering from addiction — regardless of drug-use history — said getting clean has become easier with various treatments now available in Walla Walla.
One such treatment option is Kennewick-based Ideal Option, which recently had an open house, though its Walla Walla site was established in 2017.
Since then, spokespeople said, 414 residents have received medication-assisted treatment there, including Jane (whose name has been withheld to protect her privacy), 57, who didn’t believe her doctor-prescribed methadone was a problem.
But that was 15 years ago, she said, “when opiates weren’t an epidemic.”
After she tore her meniscus — tissue in her knee — surgery was required to fix it, she said, and the aftercare included taking methadone to ease the pain.
“I was on doctor-regulated methadone,” she said. “I was taking four per day. My body didn’t even need to up the dose.”
But her Tri-Cities doctor was accused of prescribing a fatal dose to a man in 2015, and she was forced to seek another provider.
“He was trying to help people,” she said. “He’s paid the price for it.”
She was referred to a pain management clinic, Lennox Specialty Group, and her new doctor told her he wouldn’t prescribe her methadone.
“I was put on an opiate holiday,” she said. “He told me, ‘We’re going to wean you off the medication, then reevaluate how to manage the pain.’”
She started taking one dose in the morning and two at night, then two per day, and then one, which she said was unbearable.
“I never thought about buying street drugs before that point,” she said. “I was shocked that I could be an addict. I thought, ‘I’m not an addict, my doctor prescribed them to me.’”
Then a friend told her to check out Ideal Option, which had opened in Walla Walla, and doctors there prescribed her Suboxone to ease withdrawal symptoms.
But she said she might still see a doctor to determine whether she needed pain medicine.
“It (Suboxone) doesn’t help with the pain,” she said. “Then my mind freaked out … I didn’t know if it’s all in my head.”
She also said she worried what would happen if she got off Suboxone, as she was the sole provider for her family, which included one of her grown daughters, a schizophrenic son, and a grandson.
“I have pain, but I don’t have a need for methadone,” she said. “Now, I just have a normal day. I take it like it’s prescribed.”
But treatment is more than the drugs, she said.
“They talk to us,” she said. “We have counselors … They don’t judge.”
Various treatments
Methadone and Suboxone are among the options to help addicts, Ideal Option’s Dr. Jeff Allgaier said. But, Suboxone is preferred due to methadone’s effects, which include possibly giving people euphoria and an increased chance of overdose.
Methadone completely attaches itself to opioid receptors in the brain, he said, while Suboxone, a mixture of buprenorphine and naloxone, partially attaches.
“For somebody who used methamphetamine or was an extremely heavy user of heroin, they would need that full activation,” he said of methadone, adding it couldn’t be prescribed for Opioid Use Disorder and had to be dispensed at a clinic while the patient was watched.
Suboxone, he said, didn’t have to be monitored daily and had a “ceiling effect.” In other words, taking more wouldn’t make people feel high.
Additionally, naloxone, one of its ingredients, essentially was the same medication used to revive someone who overdosed — Narcan. So if people tried to get high from other drugs or tried injecting or snorting Suboxone, they’d feel withdrawal symptoms.
It also dissuaded people from using how they used to, he said, because they could get a placebo high.
“What’s interesting is if it’s taken by mouth, it doesn’t have an effect at all,” he said. “The goal is to make them (patients) feel normal.”
Decades of addiction
Lindsay Lakey, 36, is another person with addiction who Ideal Option has helped to feel “normal.”
She said her nearly 30-year addiction started when she was in grade school. When she was 8 years old, her stepmother asked if she wanted to try some methamphetamine. She said she “wanted to feel like a grownup,” so she took the drug.
“I grew up quick,” she said, also referring to her 6-foot-1-inch frame.
Lakey always “hung around the wrong crowd,” and, when she was 13, she got in a fight at a party. Her finger was injured when it somehow got in a girl’s mouth, she said, so she was prescribed Vicodin.
“I could always get more because I didn’t have a history with drugs yet,” she said.
With her pill addiction spurred, soon she was also abusing tramadol, Kadian (morphine), Oxycontin, and more.
“Anything I could get my hands on,” she said.
Around the same time, Lakey also lost custody of her children and was in a couple of abusive relationships. When her children were adopted, she said she was glad because she knew she couldn’t care for them properly, but their adoption also launched her into a tailspin.
She was in and out of jail and prison, but was able to get into drug court and stayed out of trouble for almost a year.
However, she used a pregnant friend’s clean urine during her urinalysis, she said, so she could continue using. Swapping the urine was easy at the time because her probation officer didn’t watch her during the test, she said, and he had to commute to her Crescent City, Calif., hometown, so she always knew when he was coming.
After that, Lakey said, she met her current husband while selling herself for drugs. The pair soon discovered they were pregnant, she said, right before he had to go to jail.
In addition, the property they’d been staying on — her mother’s — had no running water or electricity. And, her mother, who had moved to Walla Walla, decided to sell it, she said, forcing her to the streets for about six months.
She stayed in Crescent City rather than move to Walla Walla because she knew her children were nearby.
“I stayed because otherwise I felt like I would be leaving my kids behind,” she said.
Trying treatment
When Lakey’s husband got out of jail and “saw how bad she was doing,” he took her to his mother’s home in Oklahoma to get clean.
There she stayed away from drugs, especially because she was pregnant, and soon afterward his mother got out of her relationship there and the three adults and baby boy moved to Willows, Calif., where they could get financial aid and food stamps.
But, of course, signing up for help meant police could locate them, which they did — within days of each other. Fortunately, she said, her mother-in-law watched their newborn while the two of them were incarcerated.
The pair soon was released, she said, and she decided to clean up other lingering court cases.
“Of course, we had to answer to his mom,” she said. “So we downplayed it (the charges).”
When they were reunited, they had another boy, but they soon had a “falling out” with his mom and decided to move to Walla Walla, where, of course, they “started messing around again,” she said.
Her mother watched their two boys while Lakey lived with her sister in Spokane for treatment and Lakey’s husband was in jail, but she soon returned to Walla Walla and started doing drugs again.
“It’s all I’ve ever known,” Lakey said. “I got into heroin here really bad, but I haven’t had a bad test in 20 months … They (others) don’t realize how strong the addiction is. It’s just a vicious cycle.”
Lakey said another treatment was riding a 4:30 a.m. daily van to a Yakima methadone clinic for 10 months. She was transitioned to weekly rides, but a doctor prescribed her methadone, she said, and she was unable to ration it to herself, and ended up downing bottles of it.
“The script wasn’t good for me,” she said. “I went back to heroin.”
Her husband went back to jail, and the couple lost their home, she said, and she returned to Spokane for treatment.
“I came back from Spokane, and we ended up getting into more trouble,” she said. “We’ve been in and out so long.”
However, she said she now has about 600 days clean, thanks to Adult Recovery Court and medication-assisted treatment.
ARC — which began locally in 2017 — allows candidates to attend court and have hearings on their recovery from drugs and alcohol rather than serve jail time. Only certain people qualify for the program, such as those who are at moderate to high risk of offending again.
“ARC and Suboxone have saved my life,” Lakey said. “Our lives have changed drastically … Methadone helped, too. I think any kind of medication-assisted treatment helps.”
She added she’s nervous about getting off Suboxone, but that’s not on the table yet.
She said they would have completed ARC by now if they’d paid off the tens of thousands of dollars in fines and restitution, which also has hindered purchases.
“Our house is a little ghetto, but it’s home,” she said. “We don’t want to run around anymore.”