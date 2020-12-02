The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with customer service at blood drives throughout the Walla Walla area.
This is an ongoing need, but especially during the holidays, said Lynne Calmus, senior volunteer recruitment specialist for the Central Southeastern Washington arm of the Red Cross.
Working on blood drives is a way to meet people and help save lives at the same time, Calmus said.
Volunteers greet and register blood donors, and make sure they feel well before exiting the blood drive.
For more information or to submit an application, go to redcross.org/volunteer and click on "Donor Ambassador" or call Calmus at 509-316-1845.