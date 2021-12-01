While many bodies of water in Eastern Washington frequently shut down for the summer due to the proliferation of toxic blue green algae, 2021 was a first for Bennington Lake, according to county health officials.
Latest samples show the level of toxin well below safe levels now, officials said this week.
After shutting down recreation at the lake in September out of an abundance of caution, the last sample of cyanobacteria — another name for blue green algae — from Bennington Lake of the year was taken by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health on Nov. 2.
That last sample showed levels of microcystin, a type of cyanotoxin produced by cyanobacteria, at 5% of allowable levels, said Environmental Health Program Manager Andrew Maycumber in an interview.
The health department began taking water samples from Bennington Lake after the agency was contacted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding what they thought might be a cyanobacteria bloom.
Microcystin levels remained low throughout the monitoring season, but health officials were advised by the state Department of Ecology that toxin levels could change rapidly. Exercising caution, the health department advised the Corps to keep the lake closed for public safety.
“To the best of my knowledge, we have not had a cyanobacteria bloom in Bennington Lake in years prior,” Maycumber said.
“I cannot say for sure if this area is more of a concern than it has been in years prior, but I can say other parts of the state were experiencing more cyanobacteria blooms than in years prior from what we suspect might be due to the very hot and dry summer we just experienced.”
Despite the low toxin levels, the health department recommends that livestock and pets do not drink from Russell Creek, which is used to drain Bennington Lake in preparation for the upcoming flood season, Maycumber said.
(1) comment
I assume you mean well below hazardous levels (not "safe" levels). The headline is confusing.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.