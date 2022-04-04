While Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry said she doesn’t believe the county has a problem with racism, public health officials here have been told otherwise.
And the role of a public health department is to eliminate, as much as possible, disparities and inequities in access to optimal health for its residents.
On Monday, April 4, the Department of Community Health gave a presentation to the board of commissioners for 2022's National Public Health Week, April 4-8.
Narrator Frank Sutton, the county's vaccine coordinator and disease investigator, noted that public health is defined by the World Health Organization as “the art and science of preventing diseases, prolonging life and promoting health through the organized effort of society.”
Global public health issues include emergency preparedness, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, climate change and equitable access, Sutton said in his presentation.
Some of those are echoed nationally, while gun violence, vaccine equity, environmental health and racism as it relates to health are added, according to the American Public Health Association.
The week's designated topic for Monday was “Racism: A Public Health Crisis.”
Sutton pointed out that racism rises as a public health problem when policies and laws in America negatively affect the ability of people of color to get equal access to health care, especially where “redlining” happens.
Outlawed in Washington state in 1977, the practice of redlining — literally outlining less desirable areas to live in red on a map — sprang from the discriminatory mortgage-lending practices born in the 1930s.
The Home Owners’ Loan Act intentionally barred people from poor and minority populations from buying houses in areas considered more desirable.
According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, this created pockets of residents not only with higher levels of poverty but with lower life expectancy and “higher incidence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poorer outcomes from COVID-19.”
Other findings have included higher rates of breast cancer, poor mental health, more infant deaths, asthma, kidney disease, high blood pressure and risk of stroke in people living in redlined neighborhoods.
In some situations, those neighborhoods lack places selling fresh food, Sutton said, and it can also mean a “health care desert” is keeping populations from having adequate care.
Sutton, who recently joined the health department here, has a master's degree in public health and is working toward his doctorate of philosophy in public health, according to his professional profile.
Mayberry said she is interested in learning what Walla Walla County’s needs are and doesn’t want national issues introduced as if those things are problems here, including racism.
The county commissioner asked Sutton: What does Walla Walla need to fix or work on for public health week? And she added that she doesn’t appreciate issues being introduced into “our community” where they don’t exist.
However, some local Latino families living in agriculture-affiliated housing developments have indicated to health workers here they sometimes feel left out of programs due to language barriers and being seen as "less than,” Sutton said.
Community Health is working to involve Latino residents, traveling to those communities to present nutrition and prevention programs, he said.
“You’ve proved my point. We already do all that,” Mayberry said.
Yes, “but we can improve upon it,” Sutton said.
All essential public health services are centered around equity, he said, noting that America used to be among the top healthiest nations.
“Now we’re at 34th.”
From the audience, Richard McFarland commended Sutton for his presentation, noting that the majority of the county will “fully support hearing more on this.”
It will take teamwork and community networking to combine areas of expertise to focus on equity, prevention, protection, inclusion and more, Sutton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.