Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials said on Monday, Jan. 2, that hospital staff is calling patients this morning to reschedule numerous appointments due to the significant wind paired with icy roads and snow in the Walla Walla Valley.
Non-essential personnel have been directed to avoid travel and work from home if they are able to do so, spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
The emergency department and other essential medical services remain open. However, people should only use St. Mary's emergency services if they are experiencing a medical emergency such as shortness of breath, chest pain or severe injury, Obenland said.
