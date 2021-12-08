Dr. Joel Roberts has joined Providence Family Medicine at Southgate Medical Park. His practice will include care for the whole family as well as pregnancy and childbirth.
Roberts received his doctorate from St. George’s School of Medicine in the West Indies, then completed his residency at Central Washington Family Medicine in Yakima.
He comes to Walla Walla from North Dakota, where he completed a fellowship with Altru Family Medicine Obstetrics. His training includes caring for higher-risk pregnancies and providing cesarean sections when needed.
