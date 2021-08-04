Oregon’s COVID-19 special enrollment period for state health insurance plans will end on Aug. 15.
The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of the state government, helps people get health insurance when they lack employer-based coverage and don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than 16,500 Oregonians have enrolled in health coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace, according to Oregon Health Authority, and more than 78% of those were found to be eligible for financial help through the marketplace.
Anyone not currently enrolled in health coverage can apply and enroll before Aug. 15 to get health coverage with extra savings for the rest of 2021.
For more information, visit ubne.ws/oregonhealth.