Amid a constant stream of news about the global spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Walla Walla School District released information this morning on how its schools would respond to a local outbreak.
“The (state) Department of Health advises school districts to take the same preventative measures it normally would to prevent the spread of viruses during the regular cold and flu season,” the release states.
Stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands diligently, cover coughs and sneezes, and get a flu shot — these are the time-tested ways to help stop the spread of viruses, according to the report.
“In addition, the district’s custodial and maintenance programs continue to emphasize and implement best practices cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing methods,” the release states.
The Department of Health confirms it has no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading in Washington at this time, meaning the immediate risk to the general public in this state and in the nation is considered to be low, but one key to prevention is preparation.
District officials met with Walla Walla County health officials this week to review safety response plans. In the event of a local outbreak, the district would follow the direction and guidance of local and state health officials and would immediately communicate its plan to parents and the greater community, according to today’s release.
“Needless to say, we are blessed to have an outstanding county health department and local health partners who are well poised and prepared should COVID-19 cases be detected in our region,” school officials stated in the announcement.
According to The Associated Press, a new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a U.S. community, health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that case Wednesday.
California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. They said they have begun the process of tracking down people who the patient has been in contact with, a process known as contact tracing.
At a White House news conference Wednesday, President Donald Trump sought to minimize fears as he insisted the U.S. is “very, very ready” for whatever the COVID-19 outbreak brings, according to The Associated Press. Under fire about the government’s response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.
“This will end,” Trump said of the outbreak. “You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked.”
The White House on Monday sent lawmakers an urgent $2.5 billion plan to address the coronavirus outbreak, whose rapid spread and threat to the global economy rocked financial markets, the AP reported.
The White House budget office said the funds are for vaccines, treatment and protective equipment. The request was immediately slammed by Democrats as insufficient and came as coronavirus fears were credited with Monday’s 1,000-plus point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Nationally health care experts are warning that schools, businesses and people need to get ready.
“We do expect more cases,” Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.