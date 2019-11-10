Nurse brings caring expertise to Sleep Center homeless

Sarah Murray, a communicable disease nurse for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, brings an assortment of health aids once a month to Walla Walla’s Sleep Center for the homeless.
She comes with a new resource every visit to provide education to people living in homelessness about the services they can seek.
Laminated signs on hepatitis A, hepatitis C, needle safety and hygiene are displayed across Murray’s table while she walks around 1181 W. Rees Ave., the new Sleep Center site, offering gummy candies to the temporary residents.
She brings free toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, floss and condoms regularly along with testing kits for sexually transmitted diseases and flu shots.
On Thursday, an older woman ate chicken noodle soup next to two men who looked to be in their 30s, and a couple in their 20s watched a sci-fi movie with a few older people.
Meanwhile, Murray walked around talking to various people, building relationships.
People came and went from the heated trailer used as a common area. Roberto Ramirez walked straight up to Murray, ready for a flu shot.
“Now don’t harpoon me now, I lost a lot of weight,” said Ramirez, a native Walla Wallan living at the Sleep Center, as he sits down in a small office next to Murray, who administers the shot into his left arm.
Ramirez told the nurse about his recent experience when he got pneumonia and a fever of 101 degrees, went to the emergency room, then to urgent care, twice, to get treated.
“The doctor from the emergency room just kind of brushed me aside … sleeping in these cold huts doesn’t help,” Ramirez said.
As she put on a bandage, Murray said, “Well, at least now you won’t get the flu.”
Murray comes to the Sleep Center to prevent the spread of disease but also, she said, to “make sure they get treatment by either providing care, referring them to Planned Parenthood or urgent care at Providence and helping them sign up for Medicaid.”
The county Department of Community Health allocates $100,000 per year to help fund the city’s Sleep Center because it is part of the continuum of care for homelessness and housing. This pays for Murray’s visits to the center and the services she provides, according to Meghan DeBolt, director of Community Health.
Murray gives education on health resources, immunizations and general health assessments, and she builds relationships with people sheltering there to prevent diseases from spreading.
“We wanted to make sure that we have that direct connection and relationship built there so that if there was a small outbreak or cluster there, we would have those partnerships in place to be able to hop on it quickly,” DeBolt said.
The Sleep Center is not the origin of outbreaks or the epicenter of new cases, but it is a place with chronic cases of hepatitis C, according to Murray.
“With any unsheltered population, there is going to be more of different common infectious diseases,” she said.
In August, the county reported 52 cases of gonorrhea in Walla Walla County, which DeBolt called an “outbreak,” according to previous U-B reporting.
In the month after the outbreak, Murray went to the Sleep Center and explained the risk factors of gonorrhea.
“They were able to come to get tested,” she said. “It felt good to have them not feel judged that they could come and use our services and no one was preventing them, and it was effective.”
Murray is not the only person who goes to the Sleep Center to provide health services.
“We try to have her take a different program (person) with her every month,” DeBolt said. “Whether it’s a Suicide Prevention Program coordinator, Health and Communities division manager, SNAP program coordinator, Nutrition Program coordinator.”
DeBolt said her department is currently trying to get people signed up for health insurance, because that’s one less barrier for them to access medical care. “Once you have health insurance, it’s just kind of an empowerment piece to you like, ‘I could get housed,’” DeBolt said.
She said people can access mental-health services and substance-abuse services more easily if they have health insurance.
One time, Murray brought in backpacks as an incentive for the people staying there to seek her services.
With this, information spreads to others that they can have testing for sexually transmitted diseases or get their various health concerns answered.
“It’s just great that she is here,” said Jan Foster, a volunteer at the center. “The first time, no one wanted to come see her because they didn’t want to have to get shots. Now when she walks around, people open up.”
The efforts Murray makes are part of a larger community efforts to assist homeless people in Walla Walla.
“The Sleep Center has had about 456 people in two years,” said Craig Volwiler, vice president of the Alliance for the Homeless, the non-profit organization that manages the Sleep Center.
Volwiler said out of the 45 currently homeless people sleeping there, around eight to 10 people are addicted to substances, 25% have disabilities and 25% experience mental illness, or a combination of these.
“You can’t solve any underlying issues until people are housed,” Volwiler said.
The Sleep Center is working with two part-time social workers from the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless to help homeless people “get assistance finding work, benefits, housing, treatment, and community service,” according to the Alliance’s website.
Meanwhile, Murray and others continue to help people living at the center with their health while they seek more permanent solutions.