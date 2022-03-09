An upcoming report by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials will contain recommendations for a redesign of the entire veterans health care system and could affect Walla Walla veterans, services and staff at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
As they wait to see the report, coming Monday, March 14, staff in the offices of U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers indicated they are watching for what that report could mean for this area.
Both longtime Washington state lawmakers have advocated for the health and success of the Walla Walla VA multiple times over many years.
Administrators at Wainwright said no announcements or decisions have been made regarding the Walla Walla or any VA facility closing. Whatever recommendations do come Monday are simply recommendations, said Linda Wondra, spokesperson for the Walla Walla VA.
The nationwide redesign is expected to be the most significant one done since World War II, federal VA officials said in a March 2 release, meant to realign and modernize VA healthcare facilities to improve access and outcomes.
Titled the “Asset and Infrastructure Review,” the report was developed using research, interviews with staff, leaders and veterans at VA facilities, infrastructure assessments and analysis.
The review is expected to aid the massive federal agency as it builds a veteran-centered network with “the right facilities, in the right places, that provide the right care for veterans in every part of the country,” VA officials said.
Components of the review will include recommendations for closing, building new and modernizing existing facilities, as well as expanding VA partnerships with other health organizations, academic institutions and community providers.
The path to this moment was paved with the passing of the 2018 VA MISSION Act, also known as the Veteran Community Care Act.
That law, designed to streamline the VA’s community care programs via more than 20 standards, was implemented in 2019 and required forming the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission to assess the VA’s situation nationwide.
The legislation set up a multi-year process for developing, vetting and, if approved, implementing recommendations that the VA secretary issues for the modernization or realignment — remodel, build, close, move and more — of medical facilities under the Veterans Health Administration, said a spokesperson in Murray’s office.
The secretary’s recommendations were expected at the end of this January, but COVID-19 pushed the timeline to this coming Monday. They will eventually be presented to a nine-member review commission, the members of which will be nominated by President Joe Biden and require Senate confirmation.
That commission has one year to hold hearings and review the recommendations, modify if needed and send its report to Biden for review, Murray’s office said.
The president has until Feb. 15, 2023, to give those recommendations a thumbs up or thumbs down.
If Biden disapproves, the entire process ends next March. If he gives them a green light, Congress has 45 days to argue against that decision, otherwise the VA begins implementing the approved recommendations by March 2026, Murray’s spokesperson explained.
Part of the reported purpose of the realignment is to get modern VA services and facilities in places where more veterans live now and are forecast to live in the future, according to the agency.
The Walla Walla VA network employs about 700 people and has community outpatient clinics around the region, including in Richland and Yakima. The next nearest full medical facility is in Spokane.
Last April, Murray and other senior members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee wrote a letter about the VA’s proposed draft criteria for the facility recommendations.
In June, she questioned Brett Simms, executive director of the VA Office of Asset Enterprise Management, how the agency is making sure existing facilities have the capacity to continue serving veterans with high quality care, especially in rural areas, rather than shuttering facilities where access to health care is already a challenge, Murray’s spokesperson said.
Kyle VonEnde, communications director for McMorris Rodgers, said the representative is committed to ensuring veterans in Eastern Washington have access to the best health care America country has to offer, “and firmly believes the Walla Walla VA Medical Center is critical to achieving that goal.”
“She strongly opposes any proposal that would scale back or eliminate the services provided there and is ready to take any action needed to prevent that from happening,” VonEnde said.
Murray, who previously chaired the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in a statement that as a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and daughter of a WWII Purple Heart veteran, fighting for Washington state veterans is personal to her and a top priority.
“I will stand firmly opposed to any reduction in health care services for Washington state veterans, especially when access to care for veterans in rural communities has been an ongoing and longstanding challenge — that means I don’t want veterans to have to drive even further away to see a doctor because of this process,” she said.
“Washington state veterans can count on me to stand up for them every single day of this multi-year process to make sure they get the care and treatment they’ve earned.”
Overall VA care is projected to change in size and location over the next decade, Wondra said, but nothing is changing for now for access to care for veterans here.
“In the long run, AIR recommendations could impact VHA facilities and staff, but it’s too early to know exactly those impacts might be,” Wondra said, noting VA health care will remain in all of their health care markets.
The VA’s recommendations on modernization or realignment, due Monday, is likely to be first published in the Federal Register.
