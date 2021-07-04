Shane McGuire was clear about where he wanted things headed when he first imagined adding a dental clinic to the roster of medical services in Dayton.
McGuire is CEO of the Columbia County Health System, and Dayton General Hospital is his primary province.
With the grand opening for the Columbia Family Dental Clinic last week, another piece of his vision for healthcare in the Dayton area is coming to fruition.
Since taking the leadership role in the health care operation in 2015, McGuire has worked to marry what have been historically separate components of health care, including physical, mental and elder care.
Too, he’s been concerned about the lack of oral health care for Columbia County residents who use state dental insurance. In , the CEO pitched a concept to Rep. Terry Nealey, now retired from representing the 16th District in Washington’s House of Representatives.
McGuire had discovered that while just 14% of the county’s population of about 4,000 people used Medicaid for health coverage, the number of children in that percentage is significant.
Kids who might get their only oral care after standing in line at a mobile dental van or not at all, he said.
It’s hard for private-practice dentists to accept many Medicaid patients, he explained.
The reimbursement rate for that care is notoriously low, and most dentists either decline to accept Medicaid or keep that patient base small in order to financially survive, McGuire said.
That’s as true in Dayton as everywhere else in the state. Another truth remains for all people — regular dental care is an integral part of good overall health care, he pointed out.
“We know if you don’t have a good smile, it makes it hard to interview for a job, it affects your confidence,” McGuire said.
He’s adamant of the importance in affording dignity to those using state insurance and insisted the name of the new service — Columbia Family Dental Clinic — harmonize with the health system’s other offerings.
Dentists at the two-station clinic will see only Medicaid patients, starting later this month.
McGuire is looking forward to building relationships with those Dayton residents. Not only to convince them to come in for needed procedures but to get started on what he expects is a backlog of need, both from the COVID-19 pandemic and scarce access to oral health care.
“We anticipate a lot of overdue cleanings and exams,” he said.
That beginning should rollover to routine care and that’s when the clinic can have the best impact on oral health in Dayton.
“Our whole goal is preventative dentistry, like fillings, simple extraction and cleanings. When I looked at studies, 50% of the adult Medicaid population hasn’t had an oral exam for more than a year, ” McGuire explained.
“We’d like to do fluoride and to get into the schools, to try to get ahead of it and take some of the fear out of it.”
None of it is intended to take care away from private dentists.
“We know this is a challenging population for them to serve,” McGuire said.
For reasons he can’t quite understand, as a rural health clinic and federally-qualified health center, Columbia County Health System gets higher reimbursement for Medicaid dental care than a dentist with his or her own practice.
There’s no profit but there is dollar-for-dollar reimbursement for cost of care, McGuire said.
Why not pay private dentists the same, rather than make it financially punitive for them to serve low-income patients, he wonders.
“The Medicaid reimbursement chain is broken.”
What makes even less sense is that dentists catch a huge percentage of oral cancers; when such exams don’t take place due to that broken system, society ends up paying more in dollars and community health. It definitely does not fit with a model of integrated care, McGuire said.
Rep. Skyler Rude of the 16th District agrees with the importance of robust oral health care, and was willing to approach the legislature to submit a capital budget request for the project.
The Columbia County proposal, which received $353,000, was one of four dental capacity grants to be awarded in 2021.
“This was important to me. This one was, in the overall budget, a small dollar amount. It was very doable and the high poverty rate in Columbia County made this an important need,” Rude said.
The project also benefits from a 2020 federal grant of $86,000 for operating costs.
The clinic will use a regular rotation of dentists Audra Gross and Michael Strang, McGuire said.
Once open it will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information on the Columbia Family Dental Clinic, call Jorie Freeman at 509-382-8431.