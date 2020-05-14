Erendira Cruz
Sustainable Living Center
On the last day of May 2020, the third annual Summer Parkways Walla Walla event was planned as a celebration of movement, building community and promoting alternatives to traveling by motor vehicle.
What was envisioned as an exuberant festival of bike riding, walking, scooting, skating and every form of human powered transit, games, activities, information, food and fun, has been canceled due to the current restriction on large gatherings. It is now up to us as individuals to embrace outdoor activity and movement in our intimate circles.
It is well established that movement, especially outdoors in nature, is a great benefit to our bodies and minds.
Being homebound due to temperature, pollutants — such as pollen or smoke — in the air, injury, illness or lack of access have always evoked feelings of restlessness. Now the coronavirus pandemic has forced so many of us to stay home from work, school, sports and gyms. Under these extreme circumstances, it is more important than ever to get moving outdoors.
When we can combine the need to get out and move and get to work or get errands done at the same time, it can be a win-win for our bodies, our minds, our community and our planet.
There are other benefits to leaving the car behind. Those who commute or shop by walking or biking emit no harmful greenhouse gas emissions, reduce fuel consumption and leave more space on the roads and in parking lots for other vehicle users. It can be very practical to commute. It might take a little longer to get to work but could save a trip to the gym for example.
When people commute, they are also setting an example for others. As the practice grows, the demand increases for infrastructure to support additional riders and walkers. Once infrastructure is improved, even more people will be encouraged to commute or use improved amenities such as bike lanes and crosswalks.
Beyond the idea of commuting, family walks and bike rides can be a great way to spend time.
We are very fortunate to have many parks and green spaces to explore along family walks. Start with a goal in mind and you’ll typically find that you can walk much farther and, in less time, than you imagined.
Bike trailers and trailer bikes are good options for families with small children. If only the kids have bikes, walk to a park or green space and challenge them to ride in the grass.
Add obstacles such as cones or outline a course using a long rope to simulate turns. Riding in the grass is more challenging and navigating obstacles and turns improves bike handling skills. Older children and adults can ride on City and county roads — visit the City of Walla Walla website (wallawallawa.gov) to view the Walla Walla Valley Bicycling Map (and Walking Map).
If you need a bike, service or gear, bicycle shops have been deemed an essential business and both Allegro and Bicycle Barn will get you safely on your way.
Now that you’ve decided to get out, what are our options for the near future? The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandate issued by Governor Inslee, orders all Washingtonians to stay home unless they are performing specific essential tasks outside the home through May 31, 2020.
The Governor’s mandate also states that “People can still participate in activities such as bike rides, gardening, and dog walking — as long as they follow social distancing rules.” Day travel to visit nearby National and State parks for day use and to go fishing and golfing is also allowed.
Be sure to prepare for your outing by checking websites or calling for park status, parking restrictions, restroom use and other considerations.
To help you further, the Summer Parkways Walla Walla organizers are busy preparing some challenges and incentives to help motivate you!
Stay tuned for more information on the Summer Parkways Facebook page (@spwwim) and the City of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation website. For questions or additional support, reach out via e-mail at info@slcww.org.