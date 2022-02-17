The kids are definitely not OK.
That has become crystal clear as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, experts say, and continues to assault the human spirit.
Students have become among the hardest-hit pandemic survivors, their world upended and rearranged time and time again.
A nationwide alliance of mental health organizations came together to address the issue, launching the “Hopeful Futures Campaign” last year. Their mission is to advocate for comprehensive mental health services in schools across the country.
In a first-ever national report card released Wednesday, Feb. 16, the combined group said America is facing a growing youth mental health crisis. All 50 states need to be doing more to help schools with mental health services and education.
“In 2019, more than one in three high school students said they experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and one in five students seriously considered suicide. In 2020, the percentage of emergency department visits increased by 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and by 31% for youth ages 12 to 17 compared to the same period in 2019," the report’s introduction states.
"The truth is, we weren’t adequately addressing this crisis before the pandemic, and it’s only gotten worse."
The people watching over Walla Walla County’s well-being see the same.
“We are seeing the need; we know it's there,” said Nancy Wenzel, administrative support supervisor for the Department of Community Health.
“Everyone in the U.S. knows it’s there.”
Last fall, the county contracted with Massachusetts-based Human Services Research Institute to conduct a thorough study of the behavioral health needs and gaps here, to help create a roadmap to improvements.
That exploration began with community listening sessions in October and has continued with nearly 100 more interviews.
Next month, lead researcher Bevin Croft will bring her team to Walla Walla to have in-person conversations with folks who use mental health services here.
Wenzel said it has become obvious through the research that what’s going on with kids is a bigger piece, worthy of a separate assessment.
“We know how important the schools are, how important the kids’ mental health needs are,” she said, listing quarantines, isolation and other pandemic disruptions as playing havoc in student lives.
In the simplest terms, the community has suffered a collective trauma with COVID-19. “And it was felt most keenly with young people,” Croft said.
Schools, she said, are the critical access point for kids for all kinds of services. It’s where needs get identified and where families with fewer resources can count on being steered toward help.
In the remote-learning phase of the pandemic, students were cut off from those services when they needed them the very most, Croft said.
Despite schools being back to in-person learning, mostly, the situation is only more pronounced, she said.
“Nationally and in Walla Walla, we are waking up to the kids are not all right.”
The Hopeful Futures Campaign puts it this way in its findings:
“As our nation struggles to keep children in school, parents and educators alike are confronted with the increasingly complex mental health needs of children who are stressed out, anxious, depressed and worse. Their needs are overwhelming our educators, who themselves are often overworked, underpaid and don’t always have the training and supports to adequately help children who are struggling.”
In individual state report cards, the alliance found the following to be true for Washington state:
- School psychologists: Washington has one school psychologist for every 1,408 students. The recommended ratio is 1:500.
- School social workers: Washington has one school social worker for every 14,391 students. The recommended ratio is 1:250.
- School counselors: Washington has one school counselor for every 465 students. The recommended ratio is 1:250.
By state law, each educational district must train educators and other staff on youth suicide screening and referral as well as screening and response to emotional or behavioral distress, including possible substance use.
Washington's Medicaid program does not cover school-based mental health services for all Medicaid-eligible students, although schools can contract with organizations that can bill the federal health insurance program.
Presently Medicaid in Washington only pays for school-based mental health care for kids with individual education plans, or IEPs.
State law also requires the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to work with state agency and community partners to assist schools in implementing youth suicide prevention activities, including training students in recognizing and responding to signs of suicide.
What Croft is seeing right now in Walla Walla County is an illogical and uneven distribution of resources between districts, she said, and is it unclear how service decisions are being made.
If Walla Walla County commissioners approve a second contract with Human Services Research Institute, researchers will check in with every school district to find out what educators are seeing, what services are on hand and which others should be, Croft said.
Having that information on hand will be an important tool for districts as federal money comes into communities to help with the youth crisis, she said.
“This is about how we can be a resource to support the schools, identifying more consistent approaches in a way that’s realistic and achievable. That gets them somewhere.”
The Research Institute’s work is not a "gotcha” investigation in any way, but its work offers an opportunity for districts make the most impact with funding, Croft emphasized.
“There is going to be federal money coming for this, and I am guessing from the state, too. We anticipate the documented need will result in resources. And without a plan, those resources could be wasted — or used inefficiently.”
In working with Walla Walla County, Croft said she can see its commissioners are dedicated to improving mental health care for everyone.
“We are facing down a new level of need for behavioral health services for our kids.”
The Hopeful Futures alliance found that when youth get support early, they have better outcomes. One of the most effective approaches is to get planned and comprehensive help to them in school.
School-based behavioral health services lower barriers to care and reduce inequities — and the time to start is now, the report authors said.
A schools assessment in Walla Walla County would cost about $100,000, Wenzel estimated, but no contract with Human Services Research Institute has been decided upon or signed. That’s expected to come in April, she said.
“We have been doing the work with the commissioners and they are invested. We just have to do the actual ask.”
