Tackling suicide prevention has never been easy or, in most communities, adequately funded. That’s as true for those who have served in the U.S. military as any other demographic.
Veterans, however, face higher rates of suicide, estimated to be as much as 25% of all such deaths in the United States.
A study released in June by the Watson Institute at Brown University determined no single reason for the rise and, according to Military Times, tracking methodology by the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs could mean those growing numbers are still incomplete.
The report, written by Thomas Suitt and using government data, secondary literature and interviews, documents suicide is emerging among post-9/11 fighters as part of a broader mental health crisis.
In "20 Years of War," Suitt’s work notes that suicide rates for the American public have been increasing for the past quarter-century. Among active military personnel and veterans of the post-9/11 wars, however, death by suicide numbers are even higher.
The researcher wrote that an estimated 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, compared to the 7,057 service men and women killed in post-9/11 war operations.
“These high suicide rates are caused by multiple factors, some inherent to fighting in a war and others unique to America’s ‘war on terror’ framework,” Suitt said.
“Partially, they are due to risks common to fighting any war: high exposure to trauma, stress, military culture and training, continued access to guns, and the difficulty of reintegrating into civilian life.”
The research found several factors in the post-9/11 period:
- Increased use of improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.
- Related rise in traumatic brain injuries.
- The sheer length of the war, which began Oct. 7, 2001, and ended on Aug. 30 by withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The 20-year time span kept service members in the fight longer, providing more opportunities for traumatic exposure, and fueling a growing disapproval and ignorance among the public that has only enhanced veterans' difficulty finding belonging and self-worth as they reintegrate in society.
- Advances in medical treatment that keep service members in the military longer, and the American public’s disinterest in the post-9/11 wars.
“High suicide rates mark the failure of the U.S. government and U.S. society to manage the mental health costs of our current conflicts,” Suitt wrote.
To help address the complex issue, the White House earlier this month presented a new, five-part national strategy for preventing veteran suicide, calling the situation “a public health and national security crisis.”
The Stars and Stripes military newspaper noted the new plan — “Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide: Advancing a comprehensive, cross-sector, evidence-informed public health strategy” — promises to “harness the full breadth of the federal government to tackle the issue,” officials wrote.
Outlined priorities include the following:
- Increased emphasis on the safe storage of firearms. “The plan tasks the departments of Defense, Justice, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security with educating veterans about how to store firearms to limit their access to them in times of crisis,” The Stars and Stripes reported.
- Limiting barriers to mental health care.
- Reducing housing and food insecurity, financial strain, unemployment and legal issues.
- Increasing research, evaluation efforts and data sharing.
- Improving care transitions and emergency room crisis care.
The strategic plan says these actions build upon existing government programs and public-private partnerships and will accelerate efforts across the federal government.
In a letter announcing the strategic plan, President Joe Biden said the U.S. is falling short in protecting its veterans, noting on an average day, 17 of them die by suicide.
“Through advances in science, medicine, and public health, we have learned a great deal about how to prevent suicide. We increasingly know what works, whether it’s ensuring that firearms are stored safely, expanding access to suicide hotlines and mental health providers, or sending caring letters to people after a crisis," Biden said.
"Dedicated personnel in and out of government have devoted themselves to implementing these interventions. What’s needed now is a comprehensive, cross- sector, national effort — a public health strategy that unites us around a common mission to reduce military and veteran suicide, and lays out the steps to achieve it."
The president concluded: “It is up to us to do everything in our power to live up to our most sacred obligations. We owe it to the memories of those we’ve lost — and we owe it to the futures of those we might save.”
To view the VA's 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, go ubne.ws/2021VAreport.
