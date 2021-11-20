Health experts in the Walla Walla Valley know that a death by suicide of any one of us is a loss to all of us — and a serious threat to the health of the entire community.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the human and economic cost of suicidal behavior to individual people, families, communities and society makes suicide a public health problem around the world.
The National Institute on Mental Health agrees, reporting that in 2019, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 47,500 people.
“Suicide is complicated and tragic, but it is often preventable. Knowing the warning signs for suicide and how to get help can help save lives,” NIMH says.
What is suicide? Suicide is when people harm themselves with the goal of ending their life, and they die as a result.
A suicide attempt is when people harm themselves with the goal of ending their life, but they do not die.
The Walla Walla Valley has seen both recently. Those of us left behind feel the related hopelessness, despair, guilt, sorrow and fear it will happen again.
In an ongoing series, Suicide on our doorstep, the Union-Bulletin plans to explore what is happening in our area.
The first of these stories begin with a look at suicide among veterans, here and nationally. There is more information, there are more stories than we can possibly tell, but our intent is to give readers some questions, some answers and some hope.
We anticipate broadening our focus to look at the situation in the larger community, then narrowing it again to report on suicide among our children.
The goal will always be to foster suicide prevention through awareness and education. We can’t address what we won’t look at. We can’t create change if our residents stay stuck.
Fighting to save every life
The Walla Walla County Coroner’s Office sees the results of inaction each time they care for a victim of suicide — 11 times so far this year, a “surge” for the the Valley.
There are no support groups for either those struggling to fend off suicidal thoughts or the families left behind by a loved one’s death, Coroner Rich Greenwood said last week.
Gone is the Grandmothers Roundtable, nonpartisan organization that once focused on issues of interest in the Walla Walla Valley and advocated for solutions to social and other problems, Greenwood said, noting a suicide survivor support group also disbanded.
That leaves social media for those survivors, his administrative assistant Alyssa Wells said, pointing out families end up reliving their own tragedy as accounts of a new suicide take over community Facebook pages.
And yes, the issue seems currently underlined in bold for our Valley’s veterans, Greenwood said, noting his staff has heard about dissatisfaction with mental health care at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center for years, including a lack of services and bureaucratic impediments to accessing what care is available.
Still, Greenwood’s team said last week, there are cases when even much involvement with behavioral health services end in suicide. And in a far broader spectrum than veterans alone, said Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett.
Nancy Wenzel is not about to give up fighting to save every life.
When Wenzel was appointed to the administrative director position at the county’s Department of Community Health in 2020, she made it her mission to find money for suicide prevention work.
Grants have paid for beefy behavioral health programs here, she said, but that kind of funding comes, goes and doesn’t always get renewed when the initial funding expires.
Her goal is to find longer-term funding, Wenzel said.
“I’m trying to build a robust, sustainable program to put our county at a high level of success.”
It’s time to put every community partner on the same task, said Walla Walla County’s public health director, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
“If we can convene and get all of them together, we can work on the programs that hit the problem at several levels, from the very young to the very old.”
Wenzel said next steps include building the health department’s epidemiology and assessment staff to assist with a sustained response for suicide prevention. It will include policy, programs and practices, she said.
“With a strategic community response we can strengthen economic supports, strengthen access and delivery, create protective environments, promote connectedness, teach coping and problem-solving skills, identify and support people at risk and lessen harms and prevent future risks.”
It will be tailored for here, now and the future, Wenzel said.
“Our team is compassionate — and passionate — about the work we do. We value each community member for who they are and where they are; we want to journey with the community as we lead.”
