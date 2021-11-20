Between Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, in the days leading up to Veterans Day, two Walla Walla veterans of the U.S. Army died by suicide.
On Nov. 6, one was buried by his mother, fiance and children, and the other will be buried Nov. 29 by his mother and siblings.
Separated in age by 13 years, they both served the same country.
Steve Settgast
Steve Settgast was the consummate class clown growing up, getting up to silly antics, energized by attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, during the ‘80s when the term was just starting to become familiar.
But he could also be wise, even at an early age, said his mother, Mary Beth Ehrhardt.
“A second-grade teacher called him ‘her little man,’ because he had this discerning wisdom,” she said. “You could talk to him, and he would just grasp things that are usually hard for people who are much older.”
In 1991, when he was just 8, he watched the news as the U.S. and allied forces entered the First Gulf War, repelling Iraqi forces occupying Kuwait in what would be called Operation Desert Storm. He became enamored with the military, his mother recalled.
“He had sworn since he was 8 years old that he was going to get Saddam one day,” Ehrhardt said. “And he did.”
In 2003, as the U.S. reentered Iraq, Settgast went too. As an Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne, Third Division, he assembled with other troops in Kuwait, where Iraqi forces had been repelled more than a decade earlier. In March, as Operation Iraqi Freedom got underway, he entered Iraq to rid the country of Saddam Hussein.
Before he left, he lied to his mother, telling her he was going to dig latrines for a Black Hawk crew. It wasn’t until he got back that he told her he was actually strapped to a gun hanging out of the open door of the helicopter.
There was a mission he went on early in his career to provide suppressing fire so troops could be extracted from a dangerous situation, his mother later learned. He leaned forward to get more freedom of movement for the gun, using a secondary strap to keep him secure, when he slipped and fell, Ehrhardt said.
“And he’s dangling there underneath the helicopter as it’s flying around, being shot at by the enemy,” she said. “There’s nothing you can do. They can’t pull him up just yet.”
“So, yeah, I was really glad I found that out after he was already back home,” she said. “I was sitting right next to him, clutching him, as he told me so.”
The near-death experiences could be laughed off, but some stories from that period burdened Settgast, his fiancé, Renea Garcia, said in an interview.
“There was a child who would come in, and (the soldiers) would give him candy,” Garcia said. “They made friends with these kids.”
One day, Settgast told his family, he saw an Iraqi child pick up a gun.
“He shouted at him, told him not to pick it up, and the kid did anyway,” Garcia said. “He had no choice but to shoot. That really messed him up.”
A found family
Garcia, a Navy veteran, met Settgast five years ago. She took her kids to play the Pokémon trading card game at Western Paladin Games, a Walla Walla gaming and comics shop that closed in 2020. The owner, a friend of hers, introduced her to Settgast.
“So I sat down, and he taught me how to play Magic,” she said. “And we’ve been best friends ever since.”
Over time, the two became integral parts of the other’s support networks. Two years ago, facing hardships in her own life, Garcia attempted suicide. She survived and was hospitalized, and Settgast was there every day while she recovered.
After years of close friendship, the two started dating about a year and a half ago, Garcia said. It was about time, Erhardt added — she hadn’t said anything to pressure them, but she knew right away that Garcia was the one for her son. Once the couple finally got together, things moved quickly.
Not long after, Feather Henyan, a friend of Garcia’s son, spent the night on their couch. She recalled that sometime before midnight, as Garcia’s son, Bryan, was talking to her about the finer details of the video game Fortnite, Settgast walked into the room, shirtless, hair wild, and wearing swimming trunks.
Half-asleep, on his way to the bathroom, he warned her in a mock Russian accent that Bryan would go on for hours if she let him, and she shouldn’t be afraid to say she needed to go to sleep.
At the time, Henyan had no permanent home.
“My family was — what I liked to tell people was, it was me and my suitcase,” Henyan said. “I didn’t have anybody.”
She felt suicidal, but as she felt herself reaching a crisis point, she reached out to Garcia and Settgast. At first, they offered to let her stay on their couch for a little while until she could figure out next steps. Later, they told her she could stay until they could help her get her own place.
But, as Garcia was preparing to go into surgery for chronic medical problems that had cropped up in recent years, the couple made a decision.
“We both fell in love with her,” Garcia said. “So we called her up and asked her if we could adopt her.”
“Stephen had told me right away,” she added. “He said, ‘Renea, I want to be the kind of household that anybody who doesn’t have a home has a home with us.’ And that’s just the type of person Stephen was.”
Their family eventually grew to also include Cyrus Espinoza, their adopted son, and Michael Henyan, their son-in-law and Feather Henyan’s husband. Michael Henyan and Settgast bonded while fishing, competing to see who caught the most fish, then arguing over whether “most” was defined by number of fish or by the total weight.
Cyrus had grown up in a difficult household, and after getting to know him and his situation, Settgast and Garcia offered him a place in their quickly growing family. Growing up a single child without a father in his life, Settgast’s first experience with brothers and role models was in the military. He had found a family there.
Now, in Walla Walla, he was making one with Garcia. He taught Michael Henyan to manage his anger, and when Feather Henyan dwelled on a mistake she had made, he reminded her that she wasn’t defined by her failures.
“His favorite saying was, ‘Congratulations, you just won the award for being human,’” Garcia said.
Then, in February, their home burned down.
Breakdown in communication
There had already been stressors. They both had medical bills that had gone to collections, including for five surgeries Garcia had in the last year for an illness that has eluded diagnosis and treatment, she said.
Now they were living in a hotel, spending significantly more on food that was already cooked or easily prepared. Their home hadn’t burnt to the ground, but it was unlivable, and they had difficulty coming to an agreement with the insurance companies, Garcia said.
They were eventually able to move into a duplex down the street, but what was supposed to be a temporary situation has stretched on for nine months.
Settgast, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and depression, struggled with his mental health for years, and his family’s living situation weighed on him, his family said.
But when his thoughts had turned to suicide in the past, he had reached out for help, Ehrhardt said. He had checked himself into inpatient treatment on a number of occasions over the last decade. He talked about what he was going through with his mother, who had lost a brother to suicide when she was a child.
After Garcia and Settgast became friends, Garcia would lock up his guns in her safe when he was having suicidal thoughts, and they quickly learned to identify when the other was upset and how to calm each other.
Settgast and the rest of the family was also helped regularly by Stark, his service dog from Service Peace Warriors, an Eltopia, Washington-based nonprofit. That organization works to provide therapy dogs to eligible veterans with service-related PTSD symptoms, military sexual trauma or other disabilities.
The local VA was often a lifeline, Garcia said. Settgast was receiving counseling services through the VA and found it to be mostly effective when he was able to see one counselor for an extended period of time, she said. But counselors seemed to change regularly, and Settgast felt like he would have to start over with each one.
“When you’re seeing a counselor, you make that connection with them,” Garcia said. “And then to have that counselor disappear and have another one come in, and you have to start all over again — coming from somebody who’s had to do that myself, you lose faith in people.”
And Settgast had recently been between counselors, Garcia said, because the one he had been seeing had separated from the VA due to a vaccination mandate.
Still, the family had several members who had considered suicide before, and they had learned to lean on each other in times of crisis.
But in October, while Settgast expressed dismay at the situation, he didn’t tell anyone that he was feeling suicidal.
On October 27, Settgast died by suicide. He was 38.
The Walla Walla County Veterans Assistance fund, managed by the health department, covered some of the burial expenses, but only a fraction, Ehrhardt said. Garcia took out a loan against her 401(k) retirement plan to cover the rest in time for the funeral, she said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover these and other expenses, at ubne.ws/SettgastMemorialFund.
Settgast was laid to rest Nov. 6. Two days later, a memorial was held in his honor. There, a young man walked up to Ehrhardt and introduced himself.
“My name is Nick,” he said.
Nicholas Groom
Nicholas Groom was a rambunctious child who adored the outdoors. He and his father, Scott Groom, would go hunting, mushroom picking and fishing, occasionally driving out to Jubilee Lake for camping.
One time, as they were heading back home from the lake, they noticed a herd of elk on the side of the road. Nick Groom rolled the window down, and into the stillness, he imitated an elk call, honking out the window at the herd.
“And they answered him back,” Scott Groom chuckled. “I just remember laughing hysterically.”
The younger man spent all four years of high school enrolled with the Junior Reserve Office Training Corps, having decided early on that he wanted to join the Army. He took his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, an aptitude test administered by the Department of Defense, and was going through the process to enlist.
But there was a problem: Nick Groom had suffered a bad eye injury when he was around 6 years old, and he learned that he was legally blind in one eye without corrective lenses. Now he was being told that he couldn’t enlist due to his eyesight, said his mother Rebecca Smylie in an interview.
The young man was devastated. As a young child, while other kids said they wanted to be an astronaut or firefighter when they grew up, Groom said he wanted to be a soldier, like his father and grandfather before him. Now he was being told that was not possible, and it was demoralizing.
“Nick kind of gave up on everything and dropped out of high school, everything,” Smylie said.
Eventually, though, he got back in touch with the Army recruiter he had been working with, who convinced him to enroll with Future Soldiers, a delayed-entry program. He split his time between the program and volunteering at the recruiters office, Smylie said.
Not long after, the rules around corrective lenses were relaxed, Smylie said. Joining the military seemed like a possibility again.
“It was a game changer,” Scott Groom said.
Within months, Nick Groom had enrolled at Walla Walla Community College, obtained his high school diploma and enlisted. He knew what he wanted, he saw his opportunity and he went straight for it, Smylie said. Then, on July 31, 2017, the young man shared the good news with his mother.
“I’ll just never forget the night that he called me and told me that he was a U.S. Army soldier,” Smylie said.
At the end of basic combat training, during a last fitness test, Groom sustained stress fractures in his arms and legs, he told his mom.
“But he sounded so happy,” she said. “Because he was just so glad that he can do this. And I told him, I said, ‘You have to take care of yourself first.’ And he goes, ‘Mom, right now nothing else matters.’”
Groom learned he was going to be stationed at the Army base in Baumholder, Germany, which houses one of the largest populations of U.S. armed forces overseas, as a culinary specialist feeding his fellow soldiers.
He had never been out of the country before, and he sent his family regular updates about how much he loved driving on the German autobahn. When he was bored, Groom would send them videos of himself belting out his favorite patriotic country or rock songs: “American Soldier,” by Toby Keith, “Picture,” by Kid Rock.
Nothing had changed; as a kid, he would sit in front of the stereo for hours and sing for hours, said Randii Zaro, his older sister.
“He would sing so terribly,” Zaro remembered, groaning in that lovingly exasperated way that big sisters do.
Trauma, disorder
But something happened in Germany. Groom’s family respectfully declined to elaborate, saying only that Groom experienced a traumatic event during his military service. He struggled with violent nightmares. He told his family that, when he went looking for help, he felt like he wasn’t getting it from the military.
“He felt like they failed him,” his father said.
While in Germany, Groom attempted suicide for the first time. He was admitted to a hospital, his mother said. Smylie felt that it was in his best interest that he be discharged, but he was later transferred to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
The move to Texas didn’t improve things. He did still enjoy his job in the kitchen, taking particular pride in setting the Fallen Soldier’s Table, an empty dining table that commemorates fallen, missing and imprisoned military service members.
Groom had been involved in veteran suicide awareness since he joined the military, posting videos to social media of him doing 22 pushups a day, representing the approximately 22 veterans who die by suicide each day.
But he became more deeply involved, his mother said, staying up late trying to help friends in crisis and buying mementos to honor the memory of the people he had lost.
“He would get really angry,” Smylie said. “There was one, probably a couple months ago, and I remember him being so angry because he said that the VA doesn’t offer the help that they need.”
He attempted suicide two more times while still enlisted. Not long after the third attempt, he was medically discharged from the Army, Smylie said.
With Groom back home, his family worked with him to get him into counseling, but found themselves on a VA wait list, they said. In response to questions, Walla Walla VA Medical Center spokesperson Linda Wondra wrote in a statement that recent wait times for new patients are significantly lower than for other mental health providers.
“Over the past 12 months, wait times for new patients in the community have been greater than 50 days; for the VA, they have been less than 20 days,” Wondra wrote.
But it took months to get Groom in to see a counselor with the VA, Smylie said.
He suffered from violent nightmares. As things worsened, he woke up in the middle of the night and discharged his gun through the walls of the home he was staying in, Smylie said. They turned to the civilian health care system, admitted him into a hospital and eventually brought him to a PTSD clinic in Medford, Oregon.
“We just weren’t getting the help within the VA system,” Smylie said. “I just, I don’t think that they just have enough funding for it. Maybe. I don’t know what the problem is.”
Nearly a quarter of all mental health staff positions with the local VA have been vacant for the last year, but the agency has pivoted toward virtual support during the pandemic to help veterans connect with providers at other facilities, Wondra wrote.
Recent hiring initiatives have also bolstered staffing, she wrote, which should drive down wait times.
After his time with the PTSD clinic, and eventually with the support of a VA counselor who Smylie said did work hard to help, Groom seemed to finally be recovering. He held down jobs, he had a tight-knit circle of friends. People who saw Groom in the last weeks of his life said he seemed to be in good spirits.
Then, in late October, word came that a friend of Groom’s and a fellow veteran, Steve Settgast, had died by suicide. The two had met at Groom’s work, where the younger man recognized Settgast’s military tattoos. On Nov. 8, he attended Settgast’s memorial service.
There, he approached Settgast’s mother, Ehrhardt.
“And he said, ‘My name is Nick’,” Ehrhardt said. “‘I’m a friend of Stephen’s. He walked with me through so many deep waters of difficult times.’
“And I put my arms around him and I said, ‘Nick, I don’t know you. But I do know we can’t do without you. We can’t do without a single one of you. Your life is valuable.’”
Two days later, on Nov. 10, Groom died by suicide. He was 25.
Still processing the loss of their son and brother, his family says they want to see more resources to support the mental health of veterans, and for those resources to be easily accessible.
Scott Groom, a veteran himself, said he felt like his son’s health hadn’t been made a priority, continuing what he saw as a long history of the government not doing enough to help veterans.
“We saw it so many times in different wars, where you come back and you are just pushed to the side, you don’t get the help that you need,” he said. “Certainly in his case, when he needed help, he didn’t get it.”
Wondra wrote in response: “Our deepest sympathy is with the families that have lost a loved one. One veteran suicide is simply one too many. Preventing veteran suicide is (the) VA’s top clinical priority.”
