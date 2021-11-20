The 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report highlights various societal factors related to veteran suicide. Some of these factors include social connection and isolation, health and well being, service connection as well as the following.
Economic disparities:
- There were 833,000 more veterans who were unemployed in April 2020 than there were in April 2019, due to COVID-19 and other factors. The veteran unemployment rate increased from 2.3% to 11.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (as cited by the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report).
Race, ethnicity and gender disparities:
- Suicide risk may vary across different racial and ethnic groups depending on the veterans' experiences of discrimination and historical trauma and in access to culturally appropriate mental health care.
- Lesbian, gay and bisexual veterans are more likely to report thinking about suicide and to exhibit positive tests for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and alcohol problems than heterosexual veterans, according to a Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey and a study on mental health characteristics of sexual minority veterans.
Homelessness:
- About 37,085 veterans were homeless, and 14,345 were living on the street or unsheltered on any given night in 2019, according to a Housing and Urban Development report.
- Veterans Health Administration patients with indications of homelessness or who received homelessness-related services had higher rates of suicide than other VHA patients, according to a study conducted by the VHA.
National Statistics
According to the VA's 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, the number and rate of suicide deaths increased between 2001-2018 across the United States.
However, from 2018-2019, the U.S. population saw a decrease in the count and rate of veteran suicides.
The average number of suicides per day among U.S. adults rose 55% from 2001 to 2019.
Across the same 18-year period, the average number of suicides per day among veterans rose 4.5%.
The veteran suicide rate in 2019 was 52.3% higher than among non-veterans in the U.S. This reflects an urgent need to address the veteran suicide problem nationally, which is even higher for veterans ages 18-34 who die by suicide at a 1.65 times higher rate than other veteran age groups.
The U.S. adult population increased 26.2% during this span of time, yet the veteran population decreased 23.1% from 25.7 million in 2001 to 19.8 million in 2019, according to the VA's annual report.
The VA does not yet have enough data from 2020 and 2021 to present an accurate report of veteran suicides for these years. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicide rates and mental health statuses will be kept in mind when that data is available.
In 2019, there were 399 fewer veterans who died from suicide than in 2018, according to the VA’s annual report, demonstrating the lowest count of veteran suicide since 2007.
Washington State statistics
In Washington, 192 veterans died by suicide in 2019, and 182 of those were males.
Of the 192 veterans who died by suicide, 126 (65.6%) were ages 35-74.
According to the VA’s Washington Veteran Suicide Data Sheet for 2019, the veteran suicide rate in Washington (34.2%) was not significantly different from the national suicide rate (31.6%), however the gap in percentages is greater for the 18-34 age group.
For veterans ages 18-34, the suicide rate is 57.1% compared to the national suicide rate of 44.4% for veterans in that same age group.
The Washington veteran suicide rate (34.2%) was significantly higher than the national suicide rate for the general population (18%).
Like the majority of veteran suicides nationally, 65.6% of veteran suicides in Washington were via firearms, compared to 50.7% of total suicides in the state
