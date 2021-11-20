Eastern Washington, Walla Walla veterans struggle to find right mental health care

Care for veterans is a very familiar topic to Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
Along with Washington's U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the U.S. Representative for Washington state’s 5th District has made health care for those who served in the military a focal point in her campaigns and in her congressional career, with particular attention paid to Eastern Washington veterans.
That includes a long history of keeping her eye on what the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla is doing to fulfill its mission.
Earlier this month, McMorris Rodgers hosted a roundtable with veterans from around the region in Spokane. And as the lead Republican on the federal Energy and Commerce Committee — which has jurisdiction over some of the issues surrounding mental health care across the nation — she participated in a women’s mental health and suicide discussion last week, according to her staff.
In the current Congressional session, McMorris Rodgers has helped lead on several pieces of legislation addressing the continuing rise of death by suicide in the veterans population.
Those include the following:
- The Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act to provide funding to ensure there is at least one veteran support officer in every county across the country. Such officers help veterans with various issues, including getting physical and mental care, as well as benefits from the VA.
- The PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act to require the VA to establish a grant program to support peer-to-peer mental health programs for veterans.
- The Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members, or PAWS, for Veterans Therapy Act to provide canine companions to veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as part of their treatment plan.
- The PAWS Act of 2021 to establish a grant program to fund organizations to provide therapy dogs, supplies, veterinary care and more for service members and their therapy dogs.
Staff at McMorris Rodgers’ Washington, D.C., office said the Congresswoman has received a number of complaints about the Walla Walla VA over the last five months regarding services and care. Most centered on long wait times and the difficulty in scheduling appointments.
The case worker handling veterans issues for McMorris Rodgers was told by a local VA representative that the medical center is currently not monitoring any current concerns over delays in care. Her office is awaiting an update on more specific mental health care, staff noted.
Kyle VonEnde, communication director for the Congresswoman’s office in Washington, D.C., said in an email that his boss is working to address ongoing issues in the federal VA.
Complaints that have come to McMorris Rodgers’ Spokane and Colville offices typically mention the same problems, VonEnde said, including veterans not receiving prescriptions when needed or getting the wrong ones. In one case, a veteran’s medication was delayed long enough to send that person into withdrawal.
In another situation, a veteran was supposed to get two medications and ended up getting 15 wrong ones instead.
Some of that is attributed to confusion over the VA’s online patient portal system; the latest version is not only unfamiliar but less functional than the previous one, VonEnde said.
Not only does that system create dangerous situations for patients, it punishes VA employees who are struggling to provide excellent care, he said.
In March, McMorris Rodgers called for a review of the electronic health records system after more and more complaints were coming from Eastern Washington veterans, a request that was immediately granted by the federal VA. By the end of June, the examination revealed problems that now must be resolved before that system is used at other VA sites.
Large and small challenges to receiving health care add to the extra mental health burden veterans can carry, experts say.
McMorris Rodgers sees this again and again.
“I continue to hear from veterans in Eastern Washington who feel like they don’t matter or that they don’t have a voice. They are in despair and feel alone. Some are dealing with PTSD and other mental health battles. Others are stricken with grief over the United States’ failed withdrawal from Afghanistan,” she said.
“Even more are simply overcome with the burden of returning to civilian life.”
Veterans need the help they have earned, and it is America’s responsibility to get them that care, McMorris Rodgers said, adding that Congress must reaffirm support and double its efforts to ensure the best care and benefits for those who have served their country.
