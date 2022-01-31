As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, Columbia County residents have a new behavioral health crisis line to call: 509-876-0626.
The change comes as Comprehensive Healthcare begins providing this part of behavioral health service in Columbia County.
Comprehensive, based in Yakima, has had a Walla Walla County presence since 2014. It offers crisis hotline help in seven Washington counties.
Blue Mountain Counseling in Dayton has been providing crisis services to Columbia County and working closely with Comprehensive to transition to the new crisis line services smoothly, according to a news release from Comprehensive.
“Comprehensive Healthcare has been delivering services for 50 years, and in that time, we have been able to build a strong network of providers and community partnerships,” said Jodi Daly, president and CEO of the private nonprofit.
“By expanding that dynamic, high-quality care to Columbia County, we are able to support individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis and connect them with vital resources to provide ongoing support.”
Daly said she’s grateful for Blue Mountain Counseling’s community partnership and knowledge of Columbia County. Comprehensive will continue to lean on the Dayton agency for support and expertise, she said.
The crisis care hotline for Walla Walla County residents remains 509-524-2999.
