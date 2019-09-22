Treating opioid addiction with medication has been implemented in various capacities — including a statewide Meds-First Initiative giving four locations access to treatment.
The initiative officially launched in late August, but Walla Walla’s Blue Mountain Heart to Heart (BMH2H) began providing medication in late July to work out the program’s kinks. The initiative’s other locations are in North Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma.
BMH2H Executive Director Everett Maroon said the local program had people lined up before it began — many of whom were on the organization’s syringe exchange program — asking when it would start.
Maroon said 30 people had knocked on their doors for an appointment at the Kelly Place office, and 13 of those were taking medication to help them get off opioids in early August.
As of Friday, he said 56 people were taking medication, with 14 of those at the satellite Benton County site (Kennewick syringe exchange), two commuting from Dayton to Walla Walla, and 40 from Walla Walla. However, he noted BMH2H’s offering included two other programs, with Consistent Care in one, and Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Wash., for the other, for a total of three.
Meds-First
The Meds-First Initiative is led by the Paul G. Allen Foundation and the University of Washington’s Alcohol & Drug Abuse Institute. Caleb Banta-Green, ADAI research scientist and UW associate professor, said Walla Walla was one of the top picks for the project and UW’s study. He is one of those involved in the university’s study on treating opioid addiction with medication.
“Walla Walla was just a natural partner,” Banta-Green said, adding BMH2H’s established syringe program played a part in the decision.
UW’s study involves people being enrolled in the Meds-First program for six months, Banta-Green said, and the clinical phase will last two years. Researchers hope “to test the impacts of the intervention on: retention on medications for Opioid Use Disorder, emergency health care utilization and hospitalization, arrests, and overdose and all-cause deaths,” according to a release. “If the results from the two year Meds-First Initiative are consistent with the initial study in terms of engaging many more people at high risk for overdose, Banta-Green estimates this model of care has the potential to save 16,000 lives every year, implemented on a national scale.”
Banta-Green also said people haven’t had much access to medication, even though it was “proven effective in reducing mortality rates by at least 50%.” Besides that, medication treatment could save money, as medical costs for an opioid addict was about $30,000 per year. The initiative’s model could reduce costs to less than $10,000 a year, according to a release.
Local help
The program at BMH2H was a little complicated, Maroon said, because there was overlap in funding and partnerships.
BMH2H’s second and third medication partnerships, with Consistent Care and Tri-State Memorial Hospital, were through the Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery, Maroon said. The former partnership (BMH2H and Consistent Care) was to manage treatment in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Whitman, Garfield, and Asotin counties, and the latter (BMH2H and Tri-State Memorial Hospital) was for Columbia, Walla Walla, Asotin, and Garfield counties.
But the partnerships were invisible for patients, Maroon said, as they began treatment regardless if they participated in UW’s study.
“From a patient’s perspective, it doesn’t matter whether later they agree to be in the study,” he said.
Funding picture
BMH2H’s funding includes part of the statewide Meds-First Initiative, which comes from the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation ($4.25 million), Washington Health Care Authority ($2.6 million), Premera Blue Cross ($1 million), and Ikigai Fund at Seattle Foundation ($100,000).
Walla Walla’s portion was about $420,000, which included money from the Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery. Another $80,000 came from Premera, which covers housing support, Maroon said.
However, Maroon and Becky Grohs, chief operating officer of Consistent Care, also wrote a grant proposal to the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health and won $150,000 to manage treatment within Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties for one year.
The Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health is one of nine ACHs in the state that align with Washington’s Medicaid regional service areas. It’s also the largest, covering Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Whitman, Garfield, and Asotin counties.
Additionally, this week Maroon said BMH2H and Tri-State Memorial Hospital were granted $100,000 to manage treatment in Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, and Garfield counties for one year. He said BMH2H likely will pass on $30,000-$35,000 to the hospital.