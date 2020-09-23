Two drive-thru flu shot clinics are planned for the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, starting Friday and again on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.
The clinics will take place in the parking lot of the Cinemark Grand Cinemas, 1325 W. Poplar St., to provide appropriate physical distancing and outdoor environment.
Veterans are required to wear a mask, but vented masks are not allowed.
Those unable to make a flu shot clinic can still get vaccinated at an in-network pharmacy, urgent care facility or by their primary care provider.
For more information on VA flu shot clinics, go to bit.ly/2RCHajR.