Dayton’s historic Elk Drug has thrived since its opening in 1889. Now it, and independent pharmacies around the nation, face a potential game changer with the announcement that uber online retailer Amazon is starting a pharmacy service.
Elk Drug owner Sean Thurston acknowledged Friday that local pharmacies have felt a strain from mail order pharmacies for awhile. He added it was only a matter of time before larger, well known retailers would get in the game.
“I was not surprised to hear that Amazon was going into that market,” Thurston said. “The prescription drug industry is already heavily influenced by the mail order pharmacies.
“Amazon will further push mail orders because they are so good at controlling market share. They are going to do everything they can to increase their share.”
But what will it mean for patients if the personal touch local pharmacies provide is lost? Owners are trying to remind the community that their value can’t be replaced.
When Linda Garrelts MacLean owned a pharmacy, she would get calls daily from patients asking about prescriptions or medical needs. She knew everything there was to know about them.
Long after she left to become a professor at Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, her old patients still remembered her and the care she provided.
It’s one of the reasons local pharmacies are so vital to the community, MacLean said, but they’re going away.
“Pharmacists are much more than dispensers of medication,” MacLean was recently quoted in the Spokesman-Review.
Amazon’s new pharmacy allows shoppers to set up a profile that will include their medications on Amazon’s websites. Most insurance is accepted, but Prime members who don’t have insurance can purchase medication for a discount.
When Amazon announced its plan on Tuesday, the stocks of CVS Health Corp., Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled. But it likely won’t be Walgreens or CVS that will be hurt.
Thurston worries what this could mean for local pharmacies.
“In a time when independent retail pharmacies, like my own or Tallman’s in Walla Walla, are already struggling, it’s hard to hear that there will probably be further struggles down the road,” he said.
He said it is not just the pharmacies themselves who will hurt if they die out; the community will suffer as well.
Brandon Arthur, pharmacist at a Spokane hospital system, began his pharmacy career in 2011, and he’s seen how the industry has changed. Pharmacists now take on more of a clinical role as opposed to only filling prescriptions, he said. Pharmacists especially help those with chronic issues.
In Washington, pharmacists are considered health care providers, MacLean said. This allows them to provide direct patient care. A parent might go to a pharmacist if the kids have strep throat and the pharmacist suspects they do as well. A pharmacist can then write the prescription for medication.
Thurston said Dayton area residents depend on Elk for more than just handing out pills. He said mail order pharmacies don’t provide the same support when customers have a question about their medication. He knows this, he said, because he is often helping such customers at his store.
“We are constantly getting patients who are using mail order pharmacies coming in and asking us questions about prescriptions from mail-order pharmacies,” Thurston said. “That may be something in the future that we say we will no longer do. We might have to say they need to call Amazon, or whoever, and ask those questions to them.”
Amazon’s online convenience may be good for some people, MacLean told the Spokane newspaper. “But people are also going to remember they can get the same services at their local pharmacy.”
Many independent pharmacies, like Tallman’s in Walla Walla, also offer free delivery of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs to homes in Walla Walla and College Place.
And while local pharmacies are able to offer a lot of what online stores can, Thurston said there’s some things that local pharmacies can offer that online stores just can’t. One example, he said, is a local inventory that can be accessed quickly.
Tallman’s also offers free delivery of prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs to homes in Walla Walla and College Place.
Thurston said if there were no local pharmacies with local inventory, patients would have nowhere to turn should their online drugs take too long to arrive.
“Often times things do go wrong,” Thurston said. “And it can take two weeks for that prescription to be processed and sent to them. Meanwhile, they are out. So they are coming to our store to pay out of pocket for a week’s worth, or 10 days, of medication.
“If the local pharmacy is no longer there,” he added, “they won’t have access to those medications.”
Reporter Laurel Demkovich of The Spokesman-Review contributed to this story.