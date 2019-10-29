Nurses at Providence St. Mary Medical Center voted Friday to authorize a strike if terms of a contract can’t be negotiated.
Registered nurses at St. Mary joined teams across the state in approving the strike option. More votes on strike authorization continue today in Everett and Centralia, according to UFCW 21, which represents Walla Walla’s members. Another vote is planned Wednesday in Olympia.
If a strike should be called, a 10-day notice would be provided to St. Mary in advance, said Tom Geiger, UFCW 21’s special projects director.
Along with the Washington State Nurses Association, UFCW 21 says four key issues around the state are central to the negotiations. They are staffing levels to provide enough RNs and other staff on each shift, competitive wages to recruit and retain quality long-term nurses, protection of sick leave banks and unfair labor practice charges.