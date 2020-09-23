The need to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs is getting help via dropoff kiosks in the community, including in the main lobby of Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
St. Mary spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said the kiosk is a partnership with “MED-Project,” a nationwide medication disposal service working with Washington state health officials.
Patients often have medications they don’t know how to dispose of, which can lead to risks including misuse, theft, accidental or intentional overdose.
“We have had deaths in this community of too many people in their prime,” said Becky Betts, manager of the hospital’s Population Health Department.
“We can reduce the risk of that occurring by reducing the amount of unneeded medications that accumulate in people’s homes.”
The kiosk is appropriate for medications of any dosage, but not needles, medical devices, mercury thermometers, nonprescription drugs, batteries, pet pesticide products, herbal remedies, vitamins, cosmetics or personal care products, Obenland said in a news release.
People who would like to dispose of needles or other sharp medical items can contact MED-Project directly at 844-633-7765 for a postage-paid mailing container.
The Med-Project kiosks are part of a community-wide effort involving medical providers, pharmacies, law enforcement and others.
The permanent medication drop boxes are a first for Walla Walla, said Peggy Needham, Behavioral Health Program coordinator for Walla Walla County public health.
The Department of Community Health heads the local “Starts with One” campaign, designed to educate young adults, their parents and older people about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and the importance of safe storage, use and disposal.
“It’s common for people to have expired medications, medications left over from a procedure, or medications that they do not know what to do with after someone passes away,” Needham said.
“It’s important to clean all of those out. People having access to medications not prescribed to them can lead to accidental overdose, or even death. The more we can dispose of them, the safer it is for everyone.”