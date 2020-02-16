Local health experts are ready should coronavirus make an appearance here

Novel coronavirus, newly named COVID-19, hit Washington first in the United States but did not spread. Experts say this was because they were prepared.
Here in Walla Walla and Columbia counties, prevention specialists say they’re ready to handle the virus if it makes an appearance in the Valley.
The current outbreak of COVID-19, a type of respiratory illness, hit Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus has infected 49,053 people globally and claimed the lives of 1,383 people, all but two in China, according to the World Health Organization on Friday
The WHO reported 15 confirmed cases of the disease in the United States. The first case was a man in Everett, Wash., who had traveled to Wuhan.
So far no cases have been reported in Walla Walla or Columbia counties. But staff at Walla Walla’s Providence St. Mary Medical Center, led by infection preventionist Elizabeth Bowen, have had the same training and practice as those in Everett where the first U.S. case landed.
If a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 comes in, they know the right thing to do, said Dr. Christopher Hall, chief medical officer at St. Mary.
Providence St. Mary has had a couple patients who thought they were at risk for the virus. The Department of Community Health decided it didn’t need to test them, Hall said.
The hospital was able to test its process in a clinic setting and in the emergency room twice.
“So it’s worked, the process works,” Bowen said.
Identify, isolate and inform — this is what Bowen teaches staff to do when presented with a patient who may have COVID-19, she said.
Providence St. Mary is currently screening 100% of its patients at the hospital and clinics by asking a set of questions. First on the list: Has the patient traveled to mainland China in the last 30 days or been exposed to somebody who has traveled to China in the last 30 days?
Next, Bowen said, they look at whether the patient has symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Columbia County health centers screen patients using the same questions.
If the patient said “yes” to these symptoms and travel questions, staff would have the person put a mask on immediately. Caregivers would take the patient to a private room or, in the ER, to the isolation screening room to immediately start the process of caring for the patient while protecting the rest of the population, Bowen said.
“We contact public health, and then they work with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to determine if the patient truly met criteria, and then the CDC does the final ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to testing,” she said.
The CDC’s Emergency Operations Center assists local and state health departments to collect, store and ship specimens to the CDC or state laboratories, Bowen said.
“Currently, the CDC has begun distributing the COVID-19 testing kits to select qualified U.S. laboratories to perform the test,” she said. “The test uses a technology that can provide results in four hours.”
During that time, the patient would be isolated in a negative-airflow room in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, she said.
Negative-airflow rooms push air into the room when the door is open, and then the air is distributed outside of the building, said Monte Fulbright, an infection preventionist for Dayton General Hospital.
Dayton General has two negative-airflow rooms, according to Fulbright. Providence St. Mary has seven negative-airflow rooms, with the ability to convert an additional seven rooms to negative airflow if needed, Bowen said.
A possibly infected patient would stay in a negative-airflow room at the hospital until the test answers came back.
If the patient was confirmed to have COVID-19, he or she would remain in the isolated negative-airflow room, Bowen said.
“You would provide supportive care, so you’d make sure they have enough oxygen, they have fluids, you look for secondary bacterial infections,” Hall said.
Staff caring for the patient would wear disposable gowns, disposable gloves and purified air breathing systems called PAPRs, also goggles because experts strongly suspect the virus can be transferred through mucous membranes, Fulbright said.
The virus has between a 2.1-2.5% mortality rate, Hall said. It takes 14 to 30 days for patients to show symptoms, he said. No one has been able to confirm how the virus started.
“Part of the problem is this arose in China where they don’t have quite the same amount of medical care that we have in our country, so the information coming out of there is kind of limited right now,” he said.
There is no specific antiviral medication right now for COVID-19, Hall said.
“We were always ready for the next pathogen to come along, and really all of our preparation protocols, education and training for our staff is to be ready for the next thing to come along,” he said. “In today’s world where there is so much travel and global mobility going on, we just have to be ready.”
This preparedness plan was adapted to COVID-19 from others already in place for viruses such as Ebola and measles.
For instance, Providence St. Mary changed its screening questions from those already set up for Ebola and changed its protective equipment from a body suit to a purified air breathing system that only covers the head, Bowen said.
The preparedness plans for both counties are all part of a nationwide effort by hospitals to be ready to prevent infectious diseases from becoming pandemics.