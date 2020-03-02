Walla Walla County health officials will convene a public meeting tonight to discuss local options for how to spend the sales tax for behavioral health.
Attendees will be able to review data, ask questions and weigh in on the top three priorities being considered for future behavioral health funding.
The town hall-style gathering will happen at 6:30 p.m. in the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Southgate Auditorium, 1125 S. Second Ave.
Taxpayers pay one-tenth of one percent sales tax to provide funding for local behavioral health services.
For more information, contact Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at 509-524-2650. To register for this free event, visit ubne.ws/behavioralhealth.