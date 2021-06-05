Behind every good nurse is — at least — one good nurse.
Just ask Jennifer Milleson, manager of education services at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Milleson, herself a graduate of Walla Walla Community College’s nursing program, has instituted a nurse externship program at St. Mary.
While these programs can be found at many hospitals, this is the first year for this particular collaboration between the hospital and the college.
It works like this, Milleson explained. The program pays nursing students to work about eight hours a week as a nurse technician inside the hospital while still taking classes — and for more hours when school is out.
To qualify, the students must have a 3.0 grade point average and have completed at least one term. They also have to be certified in life support and have certain skills signed off by a nursing instructor.
With those things in place, students can start learning-by-doing under experienced nurses, Milleson said, diving into basic duties from stripping and cleaning rooms up to being part of patient care.
The benefits of such an arrangement are widespread. Staff nurses can get relief with the demands of a shift, Milleson said, even just having someone to answer phones.
As for the students, they leave the paid externship with experience in several modalities of care, a well-informed understanding of nursing and a confidence that won’t come from textbooks. As well, successful extern graduates can land prime jobs in the hospital of their choosing, she said.
“What I see when they come in through the extern route is they more often stick with nursing, and many move up into leadership positions. Externs have already learned to apply knowledge and have adjusted to the realities of nursing.”
Typical nurse graduates can have an idealized version of what hospital work looks like, she said, “but the reality is really different. For nurse externs, that’s all been done before, so then they have time to take care of their emotional needs as a nurse.”
Milleson trotted out her own experience when she graduated from WWCC in 2010 as an example of the opposite.
“I was certain I wanted to work in oncology taking care of cancer patients, but I was totally not ready for what I found there. Patients were wasting away, and I felt like I couldn’t help them,” she recalled.
“I was nearly ready to quit nursing and go to truck-driving school.”
Personal journeys
Milleson came into her career, however, with a crystal clear vision of the vital role nurses play in human lives.
After graduating from Pilot Rock High School in 1995, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, enrolling in school to be a language specialist and work as an intelligence officer.
But marriage, pregnancy and a divorce changed her course. Milleson found herself back home, feeling adrift and working a series of jobs while single parenting her first son.
When she became pregnant a second time, she recognized the situation wasn’t right for a baby.
“Termination was not a great answer, and I felt adoption was the right answer,” Milleson said.
Steps toward that outcome included working with an adoption agency and with staff at St. Mary to include the adoptive parents in the post-delivery care.
The support from nurses in those moments was astounding, she recalled.
“The nurses brought us cookies and blankets during cry fests. They could have been judgemental, and it could have been awkward; they showed us nothing but kindness and support.
“I would not have made it through this without those amazing nurses. They really impressed upon me the impact nurses could have. I think that’s when nursing became something on the horizon for me.”
Twenty-one years later, Milleson and her two children have close contact with her second son and his adoptive family, she said, calling the adoption the hardest and most rewarding thing she’s ever done.
But the hard times didn’t end then, and Milleson struggled for direction. She moved to Idaho, where she again jumped from one job to the next, living in her car for a time.
When Milleson returned home to Walla Walla, she found work as an in-home care provider, stirring those feelings of wanting to help people.
“That’s when I enrolled in nursing school. And every minute I was in school, I knew I was on the right path and had found my calling.”
Eventually Milleson landed at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Tri-Cities and began working in clinical education. There she saw the gap in students coming into nursing jobs right out of school. Those graduates weren’t well prepared for the reality of the job, one in which a common theme is that experienced nurses “eat their young,” she said.
Milleson introduced the nurse externship program at Kadlec and soon could see tangible results. New hires coming out of that experience already knew the culture of Kadlec, for example, and caught on to simple things like where to find the best parking spot and what times of day to avoid the cafeteria, she said.
Having nuggets of such wisdom in their pockets allows new nurses to transition into the job much more seamlessly, and when Milleson came to St. Mary to take a role in education leadership, she began developing an externship program for Walla Walla.
The first cohort of five first-year nursing students began last December and includes 32-year-old Kristen Griffith.
Like Milleson, Griffith came to the profession through an intensely personal reason — but only after making other plans.
Upon her high school graduation, Griffith followed the path of many young adults, leaving the Walla Walla Valley to head into her future.
At George Fox University in Western Oregon, she dove into getting a law degree, she said.
“In my mind, I was going to be this lawyer, living alone, drinking wine. I wasn’t keen on having children.”
Three years into the university’s law program, Griffith instead returned home with an infant son and an uncertainty of what came next.
Despite having family who worked in medicine, Griffith had no plans to follow suit. She wanted to finish school (a goal made harder when her private Christian college credits didn’t transfer) but eventually took a job as a medical receptionist at Providence.
Then came the illness that nearly took her life.
Colonic inertia was the diagnosis, and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota became the destination. But the disorder, usually a temporary problem that interferes with the colon’s ability to move food waste, became Griffith’s nemesis for about four years.
“I was not doing well,” the young woman recalled. “I was not going to make it.”
It took many procedures to finally become a candidate for a permanent colostomy, meaning Griffith now forever lives with an artificial bowel system.
Yet she does live and will be returning the favor she received from countless nurses on her health care journey, she said.
“I feel like that history is going to add so much more to the type of care that I give.”
As soon as Griffith recovered from her final surgery, she began looking at how to become a nurse; 18 months ago, it was time to move from a clerical to a clinical role.
To test the waters, Griffith took a full-time nurse assistant job and, sure enough, “after the first shift, I knew,” she said.
Growing the force
Griffith’s experiences in the extern program has only underlined everything in bold. It demands both independence and teamwork, robust communication skills and a deep investment in patient care.
“On every floor, every nurse I’ve worked with is excited to have an extern,” she said, adding that many employees ask how they can contribute to her success.
The extern program offers a lot more than clinical practice, she emphasized.
“It opens up this mentorship. It allows my future colleagues to build this trusting relationship with me and still mold me into a better nurse. I am just this sponge soaking up all of the lessons every nurse I work with has ever learned.
“Essentially, they are teaching me what not to do.”
Milleson’s first Walla Walla cohort of nurse externs will graduate in the summer of 2022. The hope is that the majority will want to continue working at Providence, she said.
According to the Bureau of Health Workforce, part of the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington state ranks sixth nationally in lowest nurse-to-population ratios, having only 10.26 per 1,000 people, as reported by NurseJournal.org.
Oregon comes in at 11.02 nurses per 1,000 people.
In 2019, nursing ranked as the third-most in-demand job of any profession in the United States, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down, NurseJournal reported in May.
“As the baby-boom generation continues to age and overall population numbers increase, the demand for nurses continues to grow — especially in times of crisis like 2020’s COVID-19 outbreak. However, the gap between available jobs and people graduating nursing school continues to expand.”
Programs such as nurse externships can help a hospital get ahead in the quest for enough qualified employees, Milleson said.
“We want our local nursing students. We want them to be here, to be proud of working for St. Mary and serving people in their own community.”