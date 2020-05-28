Washington state’s Department of Health announced Wednesday it had revoked the home care aide credential of Jacqueline Marie Reyes.
Reyes got her certification in 2016 and worked at Brookdale Walla Walla assisted living facility from about February 2018 to February 2019, according to state health officials.
During that period, Reyes performed a one-person patient transfer without using correct equipment. The patient’s service plan called for two-person transfers with specialized equipment called a gait belt.
The state health department found that, as a result of the improper transfer, the patient fell and broke a knee.
Washington state Adult Protective Services determined Reyes had neglected a vulnerable adult. She is now disqualified from caring for vulnerable people and prohibited from home care aide certification.
The ruling became final in January.