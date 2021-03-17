A former Walla Walla surgeon was charged with unprofessional conduct on March 12 by the Washington state Department of Health for performing extensive and excessive spine surgeries on patients for financial gain.
Now working for the MultiCare healthcare organization in Spokane, Dr. Jason Dreyer practiced at Providence St. Mary Medical Center from August 2014 to January 2017.
Dreyer’s treatment of seven patients, ranging in age 34 to 66, from that time period was considered in the action taken by the state’s Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.
The neurosurgeon has 20 days to appeal the board’s finding that he practiced below medical standards of care and that he presents a risk of immediate threat of harm to the public.
Dreyer is restricted from practicing medicine pending further action, officials said.
Officials allege Dreyer exaggerated what procedures were needed for multiple patients, in order to justify extensive spine surgeries. In several cases, imaging showed those operations occurred without clear medical indications.
Medical records show the surgeon overstated his treatments and inadequately charted his work, using a “cut and paste template language” in patients’ charts, according to DOH investigators.
Multiple patients underwent unnecessary spine surgeries, sometimes multiple spinal surgeries, placing them at risk of harm, charging documents showed.
A protective order to keep Dreyer from doing spinal surgery was granted to protect public health, safety and welfare, according to board chairperson, Yuri Tsirulnikov.
St. Mary officials said Wednesday they take seriously any and all allegations of misconduct, including those against the physician no longer employed by Providence.
Hospital spokesperson Kathleen Obenland said administrators are aware the Department of Health has restricted the medical license of Dreyer and will fully cooperate in the matter.