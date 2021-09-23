The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center has scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics at all its clinic locations.
In Walla Walla, the first seasonal clinic will be on the VA campus on Saturday, Sept 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All eligible veterans can get a free flu vaccination in their vehicles.
Easiest access to the clinic is through the Poplar Street entrance and following the signs. All occupants in vehicles are required to wear masks while on the VA campus.
A second drive-thru clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Veterans unable to make these clinics can either request a flu shot during a regularly scheduled visit or access a modified “drive-thru” clinic on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting September 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of Bldg. 74.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.