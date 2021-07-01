First case of West Nile in 2021 for Washington state found in Walla Walla County

The first detection of West Nile virus in 2021 has been in mosquitoes in the Burbank area, according to state health officials.
Washington state Department of Health said in a news release on Thursday, July 1, that mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus are able to spread infection to humans. Last year two people were reported to have become infected with the virus in Washington.
The majority of people infected with the virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.
For a small number of people, infection with West Nile virus can lead to permanent neurological effects or death. People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.
Recommended precautions include:
- Use an effective, EPA-registered insect repellent.
- Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
- Limit time outside from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas by disposing of standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths.