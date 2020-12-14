At the end of a long and dark year, Alyana Brinton sees a light, and it’s set to start shining in about eight weeks.
Brinton, owner of Anchor Point Counseling, has partnered with Providence St. Mary Medical Center to establish the area’s first mental health walk-in clinic.
The Blue Mountain Health Cooperative is set to open in February, but Brinton and St. Mary social worker Melissa Adams have been working toward this moment for nearly a year.
At its core, the co-op is a model of filling two community needs in one place.
Walla Walla currently has limited practicum experience to offer students enrolled Walla Walla University’s Wilma Hepker School of Social Work & Sociology, or from any other college.
The area also has no express medical care for people with immediate mental health needs, other than use of emergency departments or primary care, both of which are limited in scope.
Nor are those meant to be behavioral health treatment options, Brinton said.
No walk-in clinic is currently set up to offer non-crisis counseling help, she and Adams said.
Why not create a bridge that brings students and clients together in a way that benefits everyone, including the community at large?
Brinton opened Anchor Point in 2016 as a solo practitioner and has grown the office to include nine employees and a menu of therapies. It became clear to her over the last four years that the Walla Walla Valley has a large and unmet need for people to be able to talk to someone without first making an appointment and waiting for what can be weeks.
“Like if I am at my doctor’s, and I’m not in crisis, but I do need to see someone soon,” Brinton explained.
She and Adams were weary, as well, of seeing referrals to providers passed around town until the patient either found a placement or just gave up trying.
It seems especially unnecessary when within an arm’s reach in the Valley are college students pursuing degrees in social work, both four-year and master’s.
With supervision by experts in the field over a clinic-style setting, this could be the match that would take some pressure off mental health providers with waiting lists and give students much-needed, real-world experience.
St. Mary agreed and offered Blue Mountain Health Cooperative space on the Providence Southgate Medical Park campus on Second Avenue.
The practice will look this way:
A person walks into the co-op, either having made an appointment or just off the street. A social work student starts an assessment of the immediate behavioral health needs, so the new patient can feel connected and cared for, Brinton said.
Once that’s done, a few things will happen: A master’s degree student can provide clinical help, while a student still earning a bachelor’s degree will begin looking at what area provider has availability and is a good fit for the client.
That work right there will be an invaluable tool for their eventual career, Adams and Brinton agreed.
“They will be getting to know who takes what insurance to make a good match,” Brinton said, acknowledging the challenges of navigating health plans with a wry smile.
The co-op’s service won’t stop when a client has been set up with a mental health professional, she said.
“Our hope is we can be notified when that appointment has been made, and we can go meet that person there. Or call them and ask if they know where to go … So they know someone is invested.”
The women said there is an expectation that by giving social work students, and perhaps psychology students in the near future, practical experience here, more will choose to stay and work in the area.
Adams said eventually there will be room for high school students interested in behavioral health to play a role at the co-op.
When COVID-19 hit the world, local placements for student practicums dropped by 20%, and where those still existed, the coronavirus limited what students could do by about 25%.
Added together, those figures don't help prepare providers to be ready to practice, Adams said.
The group is working on funding by accepting donations, applying for local grants and becoming eligible to accept Medicaid. The hope is that with enough of a financial cushion, the co-op can offer sliding-scale billing, based on the client's ability to pay, not just income, Brinton said.
Plans call for the co-op to be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and more often in the future.
The anticipated case load will be five clients per day per student.
All ideas are still fluid, and Adams and Brinton are cautious about over-promising services.
“We are building this plan as we fly it,” Brinton said.
“We’re just working to get this thing off the ground, and we’ll be making adjustments based on needs.”
Nonetheless, if the health co-op can flex and flow, it will become the water that fills the gaps in mental health service in the Walla Walla area, she added.
For more information, go to ubne.ws/37ZwUtK.