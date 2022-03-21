Erin Fletcher has joined the Family Medical Center on Rose Street.
Fletcher, a physician assistant, recently arrived in Walla Walla from North Carolina with her partner, three dogs, three horses and four chickens, a collection Fletcher calls her menagerie.
“I love that Walla Walla has a small-town vibe with great restaurants and colleges and is close to the Blue Mountains for outdoor adventures,” she said.
Fletcher began her career in emergency medical services and witnessed firsthand the consequences of not having access to reliable and affordable care.
Taking the issue to heart, she joined a program in South Carolina to help high-risk patients navigate the health care system. Now Fletcher is using that training to help patients improve their health with preventative medicine and chronic disease management.
Fletcher earned her master’s in physician assistant studies from Emory & Henry College in Virginia.
Family Medical Center on Rose Street offers multiple medical services, including primary care, dentistry, nutrition counseling, chronic disease management and pharmacy services.
When not working, Fletcher enjoys horse riding, hiking and cycling, she said, and she hopes to be able to do some snowshoeing and cross country skiing next winter.
Vegetable gardening and cooking are also on her list of hobbies.
By working in community medicine, Fletcher is fulfilling a wish.
“I hope by being here, I am helping increase access to preventative care as well as managing patients with multiple health problems leading to happier and healthier lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.