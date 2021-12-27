Fencing classes are returning to Walla Walla next month and with them the opportunity for beginning to intermediate fencers ages 8 to 108 to practice their lunge, parry and riposte with nationally ranked fencer Robert Tabacco.
Classes will be at the Jefferson Park Senior Center. Fencing gear will be provided to those who do not have their own, but attendees must bring comfortable fitness shoes, and face masks are required.
Pre-registration is required for all classes and can be done at wwpr.us or by visiting the Walla Walla Parks and Recreation office at 55 Moore St.
Two sets of youth classes will be available, one on Saturdays and one on Sundays, each of which will cost $60 for four 50-minute sessions, or $120 for both Saturday and Sunday classes.
On Saturdays, Jan. 8-29, classes for youth ages 8-13 will begin at 9 a.m., while classes for youth ages 14-18 will start at 10 a.m.
On Sundays, Jan. 9-30, classes for youth ages 8-13 will start at 9 a.m., while classes for youth ages 14-18 will start at 11 a.m.
Introduction to fencing classes for participants ages 8-19 will also be Sundays, Jan. 9-30, starting at 10 a.m., and cost $60.
Adult fencing will be on Saturdays, Jan. 8-29, at 11 a.m., and costs $75 for four 50-minute sessions. Drop-ins are also available and cost $20 per session, though participants still must pre-register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.