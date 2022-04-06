A new advertising campaign in Eastern Oregon is hoping to prompt rural residents to get tested for HIV and other sexually-transmitted infections.
The Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and End HIV Oregon organizations this week unveiled a three-month information push, the first of its kind in the state, to specifically address HIV testing and prevention in rural areas, said the Eastern Oregon center's CEO W. Kirt Toombs.
In Umatilla County, residents can get tested for free at the county’s public health department, 200 SE Third St., through home test kits available at TakeMeHome.org or at EOCIL’s Pendleton office, 322 SW Third St.
People unable to travel to be tested can schedule an at-home testing through EOCIL.
The organization, based in Ontario, Oregon, is a cross-disability resource and advocacy center that promotes independent living and equal access for people with disabilities. Among other work, the nonprofit provides peer-based services to people with disabilities living east of the Cascades.
The campaign will include newspaper, radio, digital and social media ads, as well as outdoor boards.
HIV is not restricted to urban centers, Toombs said.
“The more we talk about sexual health and HIV, the more accurate and open our conversations between providers and patients, and ourselves, will be."
Toombs said that through testing, prevention medication and effective treatments for HIV, new infections can be stopped.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said that everyone has an HIV status, even if that is negative, “and we should all be tested for HIV at least once, if not more frequently.”
There are nearly 8,000 people living with HIV in the state, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Seeing this kind of campaign launch in the county of more than 81,000 residents will help build healthier communities, Fiumara said.
Toombs said national physician groups recommend everyone be tested for HIV at least once, but most adult Oregonians have never tested for HIV, and that's most true in rural areas.
Oregon’s goal is to reach zero new HIV transmissions. The state’s home-based and clinic-based HIV testing data can be found online.
Among the counties EOCIL serves, 222 people are living with HIV — the sooner the disease is detected, the better people can protect themselves and their sexual partners from transmission of it, Toombs said.
For more information about HIV testing, prevention and treatment in Oregon, visit endhivoregon.org.
