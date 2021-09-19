Providence hospital and medical group, along with Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health, will again offer a free, drive-through flu shot clinic Oct. 2 at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1111 S. Second Ave., 9 a.m. to noon or until vaccine supply is gone.
Participants can be vaccinated against the flu without leaving their cars and no appointments are necessary, officials said. People are asked to follow the signs to onto the Southgate campus, and mask in order to protect staff while being immunized. Walk-ins also are accepted.
COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available to those who would like to receive them, on a walk-in basis only. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, receiving both COVID-19 and flu immunizations at the same time is safe and does not increase side effects.
The free flu immunizations are available to adults age 18 and over. COVID-19 vaccinations are available to those age 12 and over.
