A $38 million donation and a new state budget will inject money directly into bolstering and educating the mental and behavioral health workforce of Washington state, including locally.
Walla Walla University is slated to be among the institutions, through the University of Washington, receiving an as-yet-undetermined amount to help fund the education, a school official said.
Higher education leaders said the donations from the Ballmer Group — the philanthropy organization of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and wife, Connie Ballmer — will help boost a waning workforce that has led to Washington state being “among the lowest in the nation in serving people with mental health challenges,” according to a release from UW.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the money will lead a “redesign” of statewide responses to behavioral health crises.
“These ... programs will serve hundreds of students over several years,” Balta said, “with the goal of bringing behavioral health services to areas where the need far exceeds the availability of trained professionals.”
One of those areas will be Walla Walla County.
“(This) could be a significant boost for mental health services locally as well as elsewhere in the state,” said Walla Walla University’s Darold Bigger, dean of the WWU Wilma Hepker School of Social Work and Sociology.
Bigger said the school hasn’t yet learned how much money will be coming its way, but that, coupled with $517 million of state and federal funds allocated for behavioral health by the state Legislature, could provide a kick-start for the lagging profession.
While the state’s budget numbers are staggering and will help build up the infrastructure and provide more training for behavioral health programs in the state, much of the Ballmer Group donation will essentially go into the pockets of students.
According to the UW release, $21 million from the Ballmer Group will go to more than 400 graduate students at about 13 colleges and universities partnering with UW over the next five years to pay for their graduate-level clinical education.
“Along with other schools, we are (conversing) with UW, who is administering the Ballmer Group grant,” Bigger said. “We expect to actively cooperate in the initiative as it augments our existing mission to prepare competent professionals to provide behavioral health services to those in need.”
The state budget allocation will fund $200 million toward a new 150-bed behavioral health teaching facility at UW with another $170 million to support community mental health providers, such as Comprehensive Healthcare, which serves Walla Walla County.
“We act as a lifeline for the mental and physical health of our most vulnerable populations and ... also function as economic engines,” said Comprehensive Healthcare CEO Jodi Daly in the UW release.
“An investment in community behavioral health is an investment in the health of our communities ... We look forward to identifying and testing sustainable funding models ... by building on this foundation created by Ballmer Group’s generous gift.”
Comprehensive Healthcare also serves Benton, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima counties.
Aside from the scholarships, the donations also include $8.3 million to the UW Behavioral Health Institute at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, $1.1 million for the Washington Council for Behavioral Health, $400,000 to the Washington State Health Care Authority and $500,000 to the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship.
The donations will pave the way for new apprenticeships, jobs and programs and will potentially stabilize and retain more people within the behavioral health workforce.
Connie Balmer said it was essential to help begin curbing a crisis that is unduly affecting people of color and lower income groups.
“The behavioral health crisis is all too real, and while it affects everyone in our state, this reality is compounded for communities of color,” she said in the release.
“That’s why we were proud to partner with the University of Washington, state leaders, providers to lay a foundation for shifting our system through addressing workforce capacity, access and equity.”