Providence St. Mary Medical Center will again offer an in-person diabetes prevention program, “PreventT2,” beginning May 19.
There are two sessions to choose from at 5 p.m .and 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at entry.
The program includes 25 in-person classes over the course of a year. The curriculum, proven to prevent or delay the disease, comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is taught by a trained lifestyle coach. It is covered by most insurance plans and can help people lose weight, increase physical activity and develop lifestyle changes. A doctor’s referral is not required.
For more information or to register, email Shelby Bell at shelby.bell@providence.org or call 509-897-2824.