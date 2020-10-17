“‘You are going to help someone today.’”

They arrive at work, make their way to a desk, look at a list of names and pick up the phone.
For much of their shift, these employees are the voice of authority on the COVID-19 virus in Umatilla County.
They are contact tracers for the county's public health department, deployed in the mission of preventing the spread of COVID-19, reaching out to people who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to someone who has the disease.
It’s a job that combines the delivery of scary news with the promise of help.
According to a report released last week by NPR and the Associated Press, more than 53,000 contact tracers across the nation are key figures in the battle to slow this pandemic, one phone call at a time.
That number has quadrupled since April, but is just over half of what public health experts say is needed, NPR reported.
According to the analysis, just a few states report having enough contact tracers, including Oregon, Vermont and Washington, D.C.
Many Walla Walla County residents rely on the Department of Community Health's tracing team to make the calls and ask the necessary questions.
That department declined to participate in this article.
In much of the United States, public health agencies work with hospitals, government and nonprofit organizations to do this work.
Contact tracing is not a recent concept in public health, noted Nicole Breuner.
As Umatilla County's disease prevention specialist, Breuner has helped beef up public health's pandemic tracing team, but such work has always been necessary for all kinds of community outbreaks, she said.
Take cases of E. coli discovered at a restaurant — say that the lettuce was found tainted with animal manure, and everyone who had the salad needs to be interviewed.
Or a sexually transmitted infection is being shared from partner to partner. A phone call from the health department might be what stops it.
There is long-held recognition of the value of contact tracing in breaking the chain of disease transmission, according to a July report by Ohio State University’s College of Public Health.
In “Contact tracing’s long, turbulent history holds lessons for COVID-19,” the authors explained that finding everyone an infected person has been in contact with allows for testing for exposure and isolating infected people before they, too, spread the virus.
“Unlike social distancing, which had not been used on such a wide scope and scale since the influenza pandemic of 1918, contact tracing has been a staple of infectious disease control since the 1920s,” they wrote.
Yet much of the population was unfamiliar with this component of public health until the 2020 pandemic put contact tracing front and center.
Thus getting people to open up during a call about possible links to COVID-19 can be tricky, and that’s if they pick up their phone in the first place.
Breuner said she doesn’t know just what percentage of people don’t answer the calls that come from the public health department, but there are protocols in place for such cases.
“We do follow up with people. We have a set number of calls we try to make — three — and then we send them a letter.”
There have been a few times a phone number has been wrong or disconnected, but most of the time the correct information has been provided to the testing lab, and people want to know their results, she said.
Once a contact tracer does get a voice on the other end of the line, there’s a rush to project trustworthiness and respect. That has to be in place to build the rapport to deliver and gain the vital information.
Parachuting in
In the case of someone who has tested positive, tracers are tasked with asking about living arrangements, who's been in the home, how many children are there and where else the person been.
The questions feel personal, and the approach doesn't always work, said Scarlett Reagan, a contact tracer on Breuner’s crew.
‘We do see people clam up,” Reagan said. “We try and be as open with them as possible.”
Most folks on the other end of the line, however, are willing to participate, Breuner added.
“People do want to talk and they want to answer questions.”
That instant relationship is incredibly important, experts say.
The first task is to say the thing no one wants to hear — COVID-19 has entered their personal health story in some way.
The second is to fill in as many gaps as possible, Breuner said, gathering information about where the person on the phone has been and with whom they’ve had contact.
Each call a tracer makes builds on this ability, Breuner said. That includes the followup calls made to people after their diagnoses.
“I think as you get more experience interviewing you have a better way of understanding how people are responding to you. How you speak to someone, and each person is different, we always want to be respectful and honest with them.”
With the groundwork laid in such a way, it allows people to get comfortable talking about their illness, she said.
Reagan agreed.
“More often than not people are willing to talk about things that benefit the greater good.”
As in everything else at this moment in history, there are people on the other end of the line who choose to believe sources other than the health department, Reagan said.
“They think this is a conspiracy to collect their information.”
More typically the questions asked in those post-testing calls serve up a dose of calm to frayed nerves, she said.
“‘How are you feeling? How is your family feeling? What can we do, what do you need from us?’”
Calls that are successful get people to a place where they can open up about their fears for themselves and their families and discuss feelings of guilt, Reagan said.
One of the best gifts contact tracers give is showing people who are sick or had exposure to the virus that someone is going to be checking on them — that they are not alone, Reagan and Breuner said.
Bruener said her team provides Umatilla County residents with reassurance and education, not only about the virus but about what health officials are doing to combat it.
“I think, too, we are always open for questions. We leave the conversation with the offer to call us at any time, so we’re leaving that door open. I think that is really helpful,” she said.
The county health department also delivers supplies to keep exposed people safely at home, a service Reagan said she is happy to have in her arsenal of help.
About 20% of people she calls are at a complete loss to know what step to take next, she said.
“Usually one of the best things I can do is offer wraparound services. We can deliver cleaning supplies, food, a thermometer. I tell them ‘I am going to send you a letter you can forward to your employer.
“‘Let's make this work one day at a time.’”
Personal toll
If there is any silver to line a viral cloud it is that since the global presence of the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March by the World Health Organization, the great majority of folks contact tracers call have familiarity with the disease, Breuner said.
“There’s a lot more awareness of the health department. Before this people were surprised at the health department calling them. Nowadays people know why we’re calling them.”
That knowledge reduces embarrassment and misinformation, moving everything forward more quickly.
That speed is vital. In their office in the health department — where the desks are far apart — contact tracers urgently made call after call when Umatilla County was at a peak of COVID-19 cases this past July.
“When we had that massive spike we all felt we weren’t doing enough, even though we spent eight hours a day on the phone,” Reagan recalled.
“We had a very quick turnaround, we were trying to prevent the next infection. We were working incredibly hard,” Breuner seconded.
There was incredible stress, yet her callers didn’t break down. While the pace brought a mood shift in the office, employees remained positive, she said.
With daily case counts eased off for the moment, callers can spend longer with each contact and do some of the work that had to be ignored over the summer, Breuner said
Perhaps the hardest folks to take care of are the contact tracers themselves. Being on the phone with someone who is sick, scared or upset, can take a toll on a caller, Breuner said.
“It’s hard not to take those calls personally. We want to do everything we can, including sit on the call as long as they need. I tell people ‘You can’t take it home with you. You have to go home and do what makes you happy.’”
At the end of the day the work is not about the employees but about how to make the situation better for others, Reagan added.
“You go home and you’re grateful for your health and the health of your family.”
Like the rest of the world, contact tracers want to be done with the illness. They don’t want to be making such calls, Breuner said.
“Our purpose is to trace and stop (COVID-19) in its tracks. We don’t want it in our communities any longer. We are just doing our best … our team works so hard, they are so dedicated to the work. I’m really proud of that and I want the public to know.”
Unless or until the coronavirus is conquered by a vaccine, contact tracers will do what they do, she said.
“‘With every phone call you have the ability to help someone. To answer questions, to reassure and sooth scared feelings,’” Breuner tells her staff.
“‘You are going to help someone today.’”