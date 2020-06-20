The Walla Walla YMCA is scheduled for a “soft opening” this Tuesday after being closed for three months.
“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Y,” CEO Karen Hedine said in an email.
After laying off a majority of the center’s staff in March, Hedine said they were back to full staff as of May 4 and began making preparations in case Walla Walla County entered Phase 2, which happened May 27.
Now, with guidance from the governor’s office showing how gyms, pools and locker rooms are to operate under COVID-19 precautions for Phase 2, Hedine and staff are prepared to open the doors Tuesday.
And of course, things will look much different.
“We’ve outlined zones and hours of the day that people can reserve to help us ensure compliance,” Hedine said.
In a letter sent to YMCA members, Hedine lined out the precautions they would be taking at facilities and called Tuesday’s opening “the next normal.”
“With Phase 3 hopefully just around the corner, we believe that our Phase 2 ‘soft opening’ will help familiarize you with changes and modifications required to ensure that the Y meets the state’s health guidance and requirements,” Hedine wrote to members.
Anyone using the facility must preregister with the mYTime platform or by calling the YMCA directly at 509-525-8863.
The main workout gym has been divided into five zones in which five people per hour per zone may exercise.
The main swimming pool will have five lanes open, but group swimming exercises and swim lessons are still not possible under Phase 2 guidelines.
Locker rooms will be open for hand-washing and restroom use, but showers will not be permitted.
Members are encouraged to limit reservations to one type of activity per day, such as a one-hour lap swim, one group exercise class or one use of a fitness area.
People 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to stay home. Regardless, all ages are welcome at the facility.
Online courses will still be available for those who wish to stay home.
A check-in process will also be in place for people who enter the facility after making a reservation, including a COVID-19 screening. Gym-users must sign a waiver under the state guidelines, which can be done online ahead of time.
People will be “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings in common areas such as hallways, lobbies and restrooms, according to the letter.
Hedine said YMCAs in Oregon and Washington have been working together closely ever since the outset of the pandemic to help each other prepare for reopening. The Walla Walla YMCA has received guidance from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, the CDC, the American Camping Association and others, Hedine said.
“We have carefully arranged our programs and plans so that we can pivot fairly easily as the county progresses to Phase 3,” Hedine said. “Our overall goal is not only to open but to stay open and with that in mind we have implemented rigorous cleaning and disinfecting procedures, health screens, social distancing and face coverings for our staff.”