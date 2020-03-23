Yakima Health District has issued a stay-at-home order for Yakima County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately.
County residents must remain at home except when going out for necessary food, medicine and medical care, according to the order issued Sunday.
It also exempts travel for “jobs that maintain continuity of operations of critical infrastructure sectors.”
The order remains in effect until further notice, said Dr. Teresa Everson, district health officer.
“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in our community and statewide, it is critical that all residents follow the order to stay home except when necessary,” Everson said.
The district also announced that as of Sunday afternoon, Yakima County has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as eight presumptive positive cases. That’s up from 20 confirmed and presumptive cases Saturday.
The district said essential services will remain open. Among those are gas stations, pharmacies, food suppliers, banks, laundry services and essential state and local government services.
Among jobs listed as part of the critical infrastructure sector are health workers; emergency first responders; agriculture; energy production; water and sewer; transportation and shipping; communications/IT; and government and community operations, including childcare for children of critical-function employees.
Organizations that remain open should have employees work from home, if possible, according to the news release. If that’s not possible, sanitation and social distancing protocols must be practiced.
“Limiting interpersonal interactions is a proven strategy to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” Everson said. “This order has been implemented in recognition that if we don’t take drastic action now, there will be a day in which our health care system is overwhelmed and we will not be able to provide critical medical care to the most vulnerable in our community.”