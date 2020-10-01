WWCC
Buy Now

Walla Walla Community College’s main building

 U-B file photo

Two staff members and 17 students at Walla Walla Community College are under self-quarantine after a participant in the cosmetology program tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

School officials say they immediately contacted the health department and began contact tracing. The salon is closed for deep cleaning.

Jerry Anhorn, dean of workforce programs, said instruction will continue for cosmetology students online. He said students will have an opportunity to make up practicum hours later in the quarter.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription

.

 

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.