Two staff members and 17 students at Walla Walla Community College are under self-quarantine after a participant in the cosmetology program tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
School officials say they immediately contacted the health department and began contact tracing. The salon is closed for deep cleaning.
Jerry Anhorn, dean of workforce programs, said instruction will continue for cosmetology students online. He said students will have an opportunity to make up practicum hours later in the quarter.