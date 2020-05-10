A second person has died in Walla Walla County as a result of COVID-19, health officials reported Friday.
The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. He died Thursday, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported.
The county’s first virus-affiliated death was Monday. That victim was also a man in his 70s, with underlying health issues.
Underlying conditions can include heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure. People with one or more of those conditions are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness and death, according to the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases.
Walla Walla County has had two more residents test positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for a total of 97; two people are hospitalized, 54 people are reported as recovered, officials said Friday. Numbers were not updated Saturday evening.
Washington state Saturday reported 16,674 active cases of COVID-19 and 921 deaths.
Oregon is reporting 3,160 confirmed and presumed cases of the coronavirus and 127 deaths as of Saturday.