Another Walla Walla County resident, a man in his 90s, has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials reported Friday.
The death, the fourth reported this week, brings to 14 the number of county residents who have died since the pandemic began in February.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, 46 more people had tested positive for the illness, adding to the 460 people in the county have active COVID-19 cases, nine of whom are hospitalized, data showed.
The hospital census was down three people from Thursday.
One Walla Walla Veterans Home employee tested positive for the illness this week, according to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.
The staff person did not work directly in patient care and was wearing mandated and appropriate personal protective equipment while at work, VA spokeswoman Heidi Audette said.
The 1,702 total confirmed cases in Walla Walla County includes 33 Washington State Penitentiary staff and 158 inmates, according to the Washington state Department of Corrections. No related deaths have been reported at the prison.
Columbia County public health officials most recently reported on Nov. 2, noting six residents with active cases, 15 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and one related death.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 40 additional people diagnosed with the coronavirus Friday, bringing the county overall total case count to 3,788 people. The disease has killed 45 people in Umatilla County.
Washington state Department of Health reported 125,498 total cases of the disease, including 2,142 new cases announced Friday, and 2,519 total deaths, 12 more since Thursday.
In Oregon, another 1,076 people tested positive for the coronavirus, making the state’s overall total 54,937, including 753 deaths, seven of which were reported Friday, according to Oregon Health Authority.