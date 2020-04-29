County Public Health, leading case investigations for the COVID-19 outbreak, will add more staff to handle the area’s rising coronavirus case counts.
Three temporary and two permanent positions were unanimously approved by Walla Walla County commissioners during their regular meeting Monday.
The temporary positions include two full-time community health nurses — one of which is already filled — and a communications coordinator.
A full-time disease investigator/epidemiologist and full-time emergency preparedness coordinator are the permanent positions.
The cost of these positions will not affect the current expenses of the county, said Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
So far, the department has been allocated $250,000 from the state, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health for COVID-19-specific emergency response, she said.
DeBolt said her department asked for an additional $30,000 through this funding for COVID-19 outreach and education. Those funds would supplement the new communications position.
Costs that were not already budgeted for the new positions are $192,750 and budgeted costs are $51,500, leading to a total of $244,250.
The temporary positions will be active only through the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and activation of public health emergency operations center, according to official documents.
The full-time disease investigator/epidemiologist is already budgeted and the emergency preparedness coordinator position held by, Jodi Ferguson, is currently a part-time position but will now be full-time.
“With COVID-19, I’ve needed to look at all of my staff positions, and it’s been evolving, and now I am really solid that this is the organizational chart that we need moving forward through the COVID-19 outbreak,” she said referring to a temporary COVID-19 incident command organizational chart provided to commissioners.
“Where we need to really focus our efforts is quick case identification, case investigation and contact tracing, and getting those close contacts tested,” DeBolt said.
DeBolt said some of her staff have been working almost 60 hours a week. “That’s why we need to have more staff because that’s not a sustainable or healthy option for us moving forward,” she said.
DeBolt said she may need more staff in the future, depending on the COVID-19 outbreak and availability of funding.
“This is what it looks like this month... Without our ability or approval to monitor as things reopen, more closely, we are going to have an increase in cases, very substantially, over the next couple of months,” she said. “I just need to have the staff in place to be able to respond and keep on top of it. So I may come back.”